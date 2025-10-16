FIFA World Cup 2026: Kane Looking To Vanquish 2022 Penalty Miss With Successful England Campaign

Harry Kane reflected on his 2022 FIFA World Cup penalty miss against France as his motivation to redeem himself, now aiming for 100 goals with the England team

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Harry Kane England FIFA World Cup 2022 France penalty miss
Harry Kane missed a penalty in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Harry Kane sees past failures as moments that shape him as a player

  • Kane missed a crucial penalty against France in 2022 World Cup

  • He has since become England's leading goalscorer with 76 goals

Harry Kane described his penalty miss against France in the 2022 World Cup as "the worst that I felt in any moment".

The England striker had the opportunity to equalise for a second time from the penalty spot, but fired his effort over the bar as the Three Lions lost 2-1 against the eventual runners-up.

Kane has since gone on to become England's leading goalscorer, now finding the back of the net 76 times for his country, and also scored a penalty in their Euro 2024 semi-finals against the Netherlands.

Thomas Tuchel's side booked their place at the 2026 World Cup with a 5-0 win over Latvia on Tuesday, with the Bayern Munich striker getting on the scoresheet twice.

Although Kane has moved past his miss against France, he is eager to right his wrongs next summer.

"I'd say that was probably the worst that I felt in any moment," he said. "Obviously, I've lost finals before.

"To have that responsibility, you almost feel like it fell on my shoulders, and I guess not being able to execute something that I've been able to execute many a time in my career, I think that was the hardest part to process and take.

Related Content
Related Content

"I don't think about it too much now. After another major tournament, you get over it and get on with it. I scored a penalty in the semifinal of the Euros, which was as high-pressure as you are going to get.

"In terms of that being my last memory [of a World Cup], yeah, I'm looking forward to the next World Cup to try and put that right, to try and go further. To try and lift the trophy as we all dream of doing.

"And the opportunity is always there when that is coming around. I think those moments only shape you as a person, as a player, and it's definitely helped me to become a better player."

Kane has had an incredible start to the season, scoring 21 goals in 13 games for club and country, while he has also scored six times in World Cup qualifying.

And with 76 England goals to his name, Kane has his eyes set on a century for the Three Lions.

"I think it's there. The way I'm feeling right now, I'm not slowing down any time soon," he said.

"I want to stay at this level for as long as I can. I'm on 76 now, so that leaves 24, and we have a few more games between now and the World Cup, and then try and edge closer to that 100.

"The goals are there, and the numbers speak for themselves. The way I feel on the pitch, the way I am seeing the game, physically and without the ball, pressing, I feel in a really good place."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Healy Dominates BAN-W Bowlers

  2. Kane Williamson Named Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026

  3. Test Twenty Explained: Know All The Rules Of World’s First 80-Over Format

  4. NZ Vs ENG, 1st T20I: England Name Playing XI For Christchurch Opener With Harry Brook As Captain

  5. India Tour Of Australia: Shubman Gill-Led Side Land Late In Perth Due To Flight Delay - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  3. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  4. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  5. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  2. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  3. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

  4. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  5. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Ceasefire: Pakistani Government

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread