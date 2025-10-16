Harry Kane sees past failures as moments that shape him as a player
Kane missed a crucial penalty against France in 2022 World Cup
He has since become England's leading goalscorer with 76 goals
Harry Kane described his penalty miss against France in the 2022 World Cup as "the worst that I felt in any moment".
The England striker had the opportunity to equalise for a second time from the penalty spot, but fired his effort over the bar as the Three Lions lost 2-1 against the eventual runners-up.
Kane has since gone on to become England's leading goalscorer, now finding the back of the net 76 times for his country, and also scored a penalty in their Euro 2024 semi-finals against the Netherlands.
Thomas Tuchel's side booked their place at the 2026 World Cup with a 5-0 win over Latvia on Tuesday, with the Bayern Munich striker getting on the scoresheet twice.
Although Kane has moved past his miss against France, he is eager to right his wrongs next summer.
"I'd say that was probably the worst that I felt in any moment," he said. "Obviously, I've lost finals before.
"To have that responsibility, you almost feel like it fell on my shoulders, and I guess not being able to execute something that I've been able to execute many a time in my career, I think that was the hardest part to process and take.
"I don't think about it too much now. After another major tournament, you get over it and get on with it. I scored a penalty in the semifinal of the Euros, which was as high-pressure as you are going to get.
"In terms of that being my last memory [of a World Cup], yeah, I'm looking forward to the next World Cup to try and put that right, to try and go further. To try and lift the trophy as we all dream of doing.
"And the opportunity is always there when that is coming around. I think those moments only shape you as a person, as a player, and it's definitely helped me to become a better player."
Kane has had an incredible start to the season, scoring 21 goals in 13 games for club and country, while he has also scored six times in World Cup qualifying.
And with 76 England goals to his name, Kane has his eyes set on a century for the Three Lions.
"I think it's there. The way I'm feeling right now, I'm not slowing down any time soon," he said.
"I want to stay at this level for as long as I can. I'm on 76 now, so that leaves 24, and we have a few more games between now and the World Cup, and then try and edge closer to that 100.
"The goals are there, and the numbers speak for themselves. The way I feel on the pitch, the way I am seeing the game, physically and without the ball, pressing, I feel in a really good place."