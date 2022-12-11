Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022, England Vs France, Quarterfinals: France Qualify For Semifinal After Harry Kane's Missed Penalty

11 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
1
england
France
2
10 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
1
morocco
Portugal
0
10 Dec | 00:30 am
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Argentina
2
09 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
1
croatia
Brazil
1
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022, England Vs France, Quarterfinals: France Qualify For Semifinal After Harry Kane's Missed Penalty

Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

Mbappe, centre, celebrates France's victory against England on Saturday.
Mbappe, centre, celebrates France's victory against England on Saturday. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 11 Dec 2022 2:30 am

Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup on Saturday by beating England 2-1. (More Football News)

Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

England striker Harry Kane had a chance to even the score late in the match, but he sent a penalty attempt over the bar.

It was his second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead.

France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Moroccans became the first African team to reach the semifinals at the World Cup by beating Portugal 1-0.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Harry Kane Olivier Giroud Aurelien Tchouameni England National Football Team France National Football Team Kylian Mbappe Hugo Lloris
img
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Team Of Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Remarkable Journey Of Youssouf Fofana From Serving Pizzas To Delivering Crosses At The World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Which World Cup Star Can Replace Messi And Ronaldo?

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina Vs Netherlands, Quarterfinals Preview: Lionel Messi's Quest To Find A Way Around Virgil Van Dijk

FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil Vs Croatia, Quarterfinals Preview: Brazil Look For More Goals And Dance Against Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal Stepping Out Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Shadow

FIFA World Cup 2022: Luis Enrique Replaced As Spain's Coach After Team's Elimination

FIFA World Cup 2022: England's Raheem Sterling To Rejoin Squad Ahead Of France Clash

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Goalie Andries Noppert Is Ready To Face Lionel Messi

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, England Vs France,...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: American Writer Grant Wahl...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco Vs Portugal,...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA Charges Argentina For...

Advertisement