Football

FC Goa Vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Al-Nassr Leave For Fatorda Clash Without Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr players left for India to face Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa in an AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 fixture at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Margao, on October 22. The Saudi side shared snaps of their players at the airport, captioned, "Al-Nassr will now travel to India. See you in Goa." The visitors will have an almost full-strength squad, featuring their star foreign players, including Inigo Martinez and Joao Felix. However, one player was missing – Cristiano Ronaldo. The 40-year-old Portuguese forward is reportedly skipping the trip to manage his workload, and his absence has now been all but confirmed, which will be a source of disappointment for fans.