Brentford 3-1 Man United, Premier League: Bruno Fernandes Penalty Miss Proves Costly For Red Devils

The defeat left Man United 13th in the Premier League table with seven points, while Brentford moved above it on goal difference

  • United are yet to register back-to-back victories in the PL under Amorim

  • Fernandes' penalty miss was the turning point

  • Benjamin Sesko's scored his first United goal

Igor Thiago scored twice and Caoimhin Kelleher saved a second-half penalty from Bruno Fernandes as Brentford recorded an impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Mathias Jensen's stunner made sure of the points for Brentford in the fifth minute of stoppage time, with the outcome of an entertaining contest having remained in the balance.

Brentford hit the front early on when Jordan Henderson's raking ball from well inside his own half picked out Thiago racing clear in behind.

After Harry Maguire had been unsuccessful in his attempt to catch the Brentford striker offside, Thiago unleashed a brilliant strike into the roof of the net.

The Brazilian then doubled his and Brentford's tally in the 20th minute after Kevin Schade's blistering run down the right saw Altay Bayindir spill the ball into his path. 

The Red Devils soon reduced the deficit through Benjamin Sesko's first United goal, and the visitors had a chance to seal a share of the spoils after the break.

Bryan Mbeumo, on his first return to Brentford, was pulled back inside the box by James Collins, with the Bees captain escaping a red card after a VAR check for the denial of a goal-scoring opportunity. 

But Fernandes saw his spot-kick brilliantly saved by Kelleher down to his left, and Jensen then struck shortly after coming off the bench with a fizzing shot from distance. 

The result sees Brentford move up to 11th in the Premier League table, level on seven points with United but two places above them due to a superior goal difference. 

Data Debrief: Pressure piles on Amorim

Ruben Amorim was searching for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since taking charge of the Red Devils, but the same issues occurred here as his team failed to sparkle in attack, leaving them lingering in the bottom half of the table. 

United are winless in their last eight Premier League away games (D2 L6), their longest run since between March and October 2019 (D3 L5). Indeed, since Amorim's first game in charge in November 2024, no team has conceded the first goal in more different Premier League games than the Red Devils (21).

One positive for Amorim, though, was Sesko opening his account, with the forward becoming the first Slovenian to score in the top-flight. He also had four shots on target in the first half, the most by a United player in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game since Cristiano Ronaldo against West Ham United in September 2021 (also four).

Brentford, meanwhile, have now won four of their last six Premier League home games (D1 L1), having been winless in their previous eight (D3 L5), but that was down to Kelleher's heroics. He has now saved four of the seven penalties he has faced in all competitions in his top-flight club career for Liverpool and Brentford (57%).

