Brentford Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Reds Aim To Thump Bees In Opening Clash

Brentford Vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 Live Updates
Starting Lineups
Manchester United: Bayindir, Shaw, Maguire, de Ligt, Dorgu, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dalot, Cunha, Mbeumo, Sesko
Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Hickey, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Outtara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago
We are almost ready for kickoff.
Live Streaming Info
The game will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also stream it live on JioHotstar.
The last game between these two teams turned into a classic, finishing 4-3 in Brentford’s favour. The Bees raced to a stunning lead with Luke Shaw’s own goal, a Kevin Schade brace, and a Yoanne Wissa effort, before United mounted a fightback through Alejandro Garnacho and Amad. Brentford held on to secure one of the most memorable results of their Premier League era.
Head-To-Head Record
Total Matches Played: 15
Brentford wins: 4
Manchester United wins: 8
Draws: 3
Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the Brentford Vs Manchester United match today.
Stay tuned for all live updates and cheer on!