Brentford Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Reds Aim To Thump Bees In Opening Clash

N
Navneet Oberoi
Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brentford Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome! Brentford host Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Saturday, September 27, in the opening Premier League fixture of the weekend. The Bees aim to recover from a 3-1 setback against Fulham, while Erik ten Hag’s men arrive buoyed by a crucial victory over Chelsea. Bryan Mbeumo is set to face his former club, adding intrigue to a contest that sees Brentford sitting 17th, just a point above the drop zone, and United in 11th chasing consistency. The hosts report no new injury concerns, whereas United will be without Casemiro due to suspension along with Amad and Noussair Mazraoui, leaving them short of options. Stay tuned for all live updates from the game today.
LIVE UPDATES

Starting Lineups

Manchester United: Bayindir, Shaw, Maguire, de Ligt, Dorgu, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dalot, Cunha, Mbeumo, Sesko

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Hickey, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Outtara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago

We are almost ready for kickoff.

Live Streaming Info

The game will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also stream it live on JioHotstar. 

The last game between these two teams turned into a classic, finishing 4-3 in Brentford’s favour. The Bees raced to a stunning lead with Luke Shaw’s own goal, a Kevin Schade brace, and a Yoanne Wissa effort, before United mounted a fightback through Alejandro Garnacho and Amad. Brentford held on to secure one of the most memorable results of their Premier League era.  

Head-To-Head Record

Total Matches Played: 15  

Brentford wins: 4  

Manchester United wins: 8  

Draws: 3  

Published At:
Tags

