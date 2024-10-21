UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All 18 Matches

The UEFA Champions League action returns with matchday 3 fixtures featuring mouth-watering clashes. All 36 clubs competing in the revamped league phase will be seen in action across Europe. (More Football News)
The first matchdays witnessed some stunning results and a glut of goals. Holders Real Madrid started their title defence with a comfortable 3-1 win at Santiago Bernabeu against visiting VfB Stuttgart, but the Spanish giants were stunned by French outfit Lille in the subsequent outing.
Barcelona were also humbled in France when they took the trip to face Monaco. However, the Catalans responded with a 5-0 thumping of Swiss side Young Boys at home. Atletico Madrid also have one win and one defeat, while Girona are winless.
Elsewhere, German giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen activated their goal-scoring machine, with the trio pumping in a combined 24 goals even with the Bavarians losing 0-1 at Aston Villa, who made it two wins in two. Other English Premier League sides, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are yet to face defeat.
Serie A outfit Juventus and Ligue 1 team Brest are among the seven sides to have won both their respective opening round matches, and 13 teams will enter matchday 3 looking for their first win. And all eyes be on Italian giants AC Milan who face Club Brugge at San Siro. The seven-time champions were beaten by Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.
The matchday 3 will also have big-ticket clashes between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid vs Lille, RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, etc.
UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Schedule
|Home Team (Country)
|vs
|Away Team (Country)
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Milan (Italy)
|vs
|Club Brugge (Belgium)
|22-Oct
|10:15 PM
|San Siro, Milan
|Monaco (France)
|vs
|Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
|22-Oct
|10:15 PM
|Stade Louis II, Monaco
|Arsenal (England)
|vs
|Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
|23-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Emirates Stadium, London
|Aston Villa (England)
|vs
|Bologna (Italy)
|23-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Villa Park, Birmingham
|Girona (Spain)
|vs
|Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)
|23-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Montilivi, Girona
|Juventus (Italy)
|vs
|VfB Stuttgart (Germany)
|23-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Juventus Stadium, Turin
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|vs
|PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
|23-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Parc des Princes, Paris
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|vs
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|23-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
|Sturm Graz (Austria)
|vs
|Sporting CP (Portugal)
|23-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt
|Atalanta (Italy)
|vs
|Celtic (Scotland)
|23-Oct
|10:15 PM
|Stadio di Bergamo, Bergamo
|Brest (France)
|vs
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|23-Oct
|10:15 PM
|Stade de Roudourou, Guingamp
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|vs
|Lille (France)
|24-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid
|Young Boys (Switzerland)
|vs
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|24-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
|Barcelona (Spain)
|vs
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|24-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Barcelona
|Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)
|vs
|Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
|24-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Red Bull Arena, Salzburg
|Manchester City (England)
|vs
|Sparta Prague (Czechia)
|24-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Etihad Stadium, Manchester
|RB Leipzig (Germany)
|vs
|Liverpool (England)
|24-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Red Bull Arena, Leipzig
|Benfica (Portugal)
|vs
|Feyenoord (Netherlands)
|24-Oct
|12:30 AM
|Estadio da Luz, Lisbon
UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 Live Streaming Details
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network on Tv. The tournament can be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.