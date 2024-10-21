Football

UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All 18 Matches

The matchday 3 will have big-ticket clashes between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid vs Lille, RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, etc. Check out how you can watch UEFA Champions League matchday 3 live in India

Kylian-mbappe-real-madrid-football
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid. Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
info_icon

The UEFA Champions League action returns with matchday 3 fixtures featuring mouth-watering clashes. All 36 clubs competing in the revamped league phase will be seen in action across Europe. (More Football News)

The first matchdays witnessed some stunning results and a glut of goals. Holders Real Madrid started their title defence with a comfortable 3-1 win at Santiago Bernabeu against visiting VfB Stuttgart, but the Spanish giants were stunned by French outfit Lille in the subsequent outing.

La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti shake hands with Kylian Mbappe - | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Barcelona were also humbled in France when they took the trip to face Monaco. However, the Catalans responded with a 5-0 thumping of Swiss side Young Boys at home. Atletico Madrid also have one win and one defeat, while Girona are winless.

Elsewhere, German giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen activated their goal-scoring machine, with the trio pumping in a combined 24 goals even with the Bavarians losing 0-1 at Aston Villa, who made it two wins in two. Other English Premier League sides, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are yet to face defeat.

Serie A outfit Juventus and Ligue 1 team Brest are among the seven sides to have won both their respective opening round matches, and 13 teams will enter matchday 3 looking for their first win. And all eyes be on Italian giants AC Milan who face Club Brugge at San Siro. The seven-time champions were beaten by Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.

The matchday 3 will also have big-ticket clashes between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid vs Lille, RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, etc.

UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Schedule

Home Team (Country)vsAway Team (Country)DateTime (IST)Venue
Milan (Italy)vsClub Brugge (Belgium)22-Oct10:15 PMSan Siro, Milan
Monaco (France)vsRed Star Belgrade (Serbia)22-Oct10:15 PMStade Louis II, Monaco
Arsenal (England)vsShakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)23-Oct12:30 AMEmirates Stadium, London
Aston Villa (England)vsBologna (Italy)23-Oct12:30 AMVilla Park, Birmingham
Girona (Spain)vsSlovan Bratislava (Slovakia)23-Oct12:30 AMMontilivi, Girona
Juventus (Italy)vsVfB Stuttgart (Germany)23-Oct12:30 AMJuventus Stadium, Turin
Paris Saint-Germain (France)vsPSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)23-Oct12:30 AMParc des Princes, Paris
Real Madrid (Spain)vsBorussia Dortmund (Germany)23-Oct12:30 AMSantiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Sturm Graz (Austria)vsSporting CP (Portugal)23-Oct12:30 AMWorthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt
Atalanta (Italy)vsCeltic (Scotland)23-Oct10:15 PMStadio di Bergamo, Bergamo
Brest (France)vsBayer Leverkusen (Germany)23-Oct10:15 PMStade de Roudourou, Guingamp
Atletico Madrid (Spain)vsLille (France)24-Oct12:30 AMMetropolitano Stadium, Madrid
Young Boys (Switzerland)vsInter Milan (Italy)24-Oct12:30 AMStadion Wankdorf, Bern
Barcelona (Spain)vsBayern Munich (Germany)24-Oct12:30 AMBarcelona Olympic Stadium, Barcelona
Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)vsDinamo Zagreb (Croatia)24-Oct12:30 AMRed Bull Arena, Salzburg
Manchester City (England)vsSparta Prague (Czechia)24-Oct12:30 AMEtihad Stadium, Manchester
RB Leipzig (Germany)vsLiverpool (England)24-Oct12:30 AMRed Bull Arena, Leipzig
Benfica (Portugal)vsFeyenoord (Netherlands)24-Oct12:30 AMEstadio da Luz, Lisbon

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 Live Streaming Details

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 matchday 3 live?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network on Tv. The tournament can be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.

