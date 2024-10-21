Football

Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

Defending champions Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in a rematch of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (October 23)

Defending champions Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in a rematch of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (October 23). (More Football News)

Watch the high-stakes RMA vs UCL football match live.

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund match is one of the 18 matches scheduled for matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season.

The revamped league phase, wherein each teams play only eight matches and against eight different teams, presents different opportunities and unique challenges in each outing.

As things stand, Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos are 17th in the points table after two rounds with three points, a demeaning position for the most successful side in the history of the competition.

The Spanish La Liga champions started the new continental campaign with a 3-1 win over German outfit VfB Stuttgart at home, but were stunned 0-1 by Lille in France, a loss which ended a 36-match unbeaten run.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, have scored ten goals in two matches to lead the table. A 3-0 away win against Club Brugge was followed by a 7-1 thumping of visiting Celtic at Signal Iduna Park, thei joint-biggest Champions League win.

Nuri Sahin's Die Borussen, in these two wins, have found five different goal scorers.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund UCL Head-To-Head

In 15 UEFA Champions League meetings between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, the Spanish giants have won seven, with five draws and three triumphs for the German outfit.

In the June final at Wembley Stadium, Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored late goals to help Madrid beat Dortmund for their record-extending 15th Champions League title.

Dortmund, for the record, are winless in their seven away matches home against Real Madrid in the Champions League, and they are winless at Santiago Bernabeu in seven attempts.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting XI

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Borussia Dortmund: Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini; Emre Can, Marcel Sabitzer; Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens; Serhou Guirassy.

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania). An UEFA elite referee since 2019, the 40-year-old from Carei has conducted some high-profile matches including the first leg of the Champions League 2021-22 semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid, which the Premier League side won 4-3 only to lose the tie 6-5 on aggregate.

UEFA Champions League Live Streaming

Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network on Tv. The tournament can be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.

