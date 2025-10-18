Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim announced her wedding on Instagram. She also shared pics with her husband from the wedding.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zaira Wasim gets married
Zaira Wasim gets married, shares wedding pics on Instagram Photo: IMDb, Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zaira Wasim announced her wedding on Instagram on Friday

  • The Dangal actress shared pics from her nikaah

  • In one pic, she was seen posing with her husband but didn't reveal his face or name

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim has surprised everyone by sharing the news of her wedding. Yes, you read it right. Zaira is married now. She returned to Instagram to announce her wedding on Friday, October 17. The actress also shared pics with her husband. However, she didn't reveal the face and name of her husband. Both were seen posing in wedding outfits.

Zaira Wasim announces wedding

Zaira, 24, shared two pics and captioned them, "Qubool Hai x3." In one pic, she and her husband were seen facing their back as they posed for the camera, while in another, the new bride was seen signing the nikaah papers with her mehendi-adorned hands.

Zaira was in a red attire with golden embroidery, while her husband was in an off-white outfit and a stole.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged - Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Zaira’s films

Zaira Wasim made her Bollywood debut in 2016’s Dangal, where she played Aamir Khan's on-screen daughter. She played the role of young Geeta Phogat, for which she bagged the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She later appeared in Secret Superstar (2017), a musical drama written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film also starred Aamir Khan, Meher Vij, and Raj Arjun. Wasim was raved for her stellar act in the musical drama.

Related Content
Related Content

Zaira quits acting

In 2019, Zaira took everyone by surprise when she announced that she was quitting the film industry, citing that acting conflicted with her faith. She shared a note where she wrote, "This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan."

She also mentioned that the entertainment industry “interfered with her relationship with religion," leading her to make quit the industry.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: NZ Hunt Victory Over ENG

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Rinku Singh Hits Century For UP

  3. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

  4. India Vs Australia 2025: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Sweat It Out In Nets Ahead Of 1st ODI - Video

  5. India Vs Australia 2025: Travis Head Backs Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Till 2027 ODI World Cup

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  2. How Indian Universities Are Clamping Down Free Speech On Their Campuses

  3. Day In Pics: October 17, 2025

  4. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  5. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  2. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  3. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  4. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  5. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Iran Condemns Ongoing Israeli Attacks In Lebanon As ‘Ceasefire Violation’

  3. Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

  4. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  5. Trump Says ‘No Choice But To Go In And Kill’ Hamas If Violence Continues

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  3. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  4. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  5. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  6. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  7. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

  8. Thanal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi’s Tamil Action Thriller