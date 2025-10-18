Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

Zaira Wasim announced her wedding on Instagram on Friday
The Dangal actress shared pics from her nikaah
In one pic, she was seen posing with her husband but didn't reveal his face or name
Dangal actor Zaira Wasim has surprised everyone by sharing the news of her wedding. Yes, you read it right. Zaira is married now. She returned to Instagram to announce her wedding on Friday, October 17. The actress also shared pics with her husband. However, she didn't reveal the face and name of her husband. Both were seen posing in wedding outfits.
Zaira Wasim announces wedding
Zaira, 24, shared two pics and captioned them, "Qubool Hai x3." In one pic, she and her husband were seen facing their back as they posed for the camera, while in another, the new bride was seen signing the nikaah papers with her mehendi-adorned hands.
Zaira was in a red attire with golden embroidery, while her husband was in an off-white outfit and a stole.
About Zaira’s films
Zaira Wasim made her Bollywood debut in 2016’s Dangal, where she played Aamir Khan's on-screen daughter. She played the role of young Geeta Phogat, for which she bagged the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.
She later appeared in Secret Superstar (2017), a musical drama written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film also starred Aamir Khan, Meher Vij, and Raj Arjun. Wasim was raved for her stellar act in the musical drama.
Zaira quits acting
In 2019, Zaira took everyone by surprise when she announced that she was quitting the film industry, citing that acting conflicted with her faith. She shared a note where she wrote, "This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan."
She also mentioned that the entertainment industry “interfered with her relationship with religion," leading her to make quit the industry.