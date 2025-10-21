South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistani skipper Fatima Sana has won the toss in Colombo and have put Laura Woolvaardt's South Africa to bat first in match number 22 of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Get the toss update and playing XIs

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
South Africa vs Pakistan women, ICC Womens ODI World Cup
Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: SA-W will be batting first in Colombo. Photo: X/ProteasWomenCSA
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa take on Pakistan in match number 22 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

  • Fatima Sana won the toss and chose to bowl first

  • Pakistan will be aiming to clinch their first victory of the tournament

Pakistan Women take on South Africa Women in match number 22 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This will be an important tie for the Women in Green, who are yet to win a game and get all 2 points in the World Cup.

Thus far, Pakistan have lost 3 out of their 5 league matches against India, Bangladesh and Australia. The remaining 2 matches against England and New Zealand were completely washed out in Colombo.

South Africa, meanwhile, will look to continue their winning momentum in the World Cup, having already qualified for the semi-finals alongside Australia and England. An interesting contest is on the cards. Check the toss update and playing XIs.

South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Toss Update

Pakistan Women have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Playing XIs

South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (WK), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (C), Sidra Nawaz (W), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Published At:
