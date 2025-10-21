Singapore Court Acquits Indian-Origin Activist For Organising Protest Around Presidential Palace

A Singapore court on Tuesday acquitted three women, including 37-year-old Indian-origin Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, of organising a pro-Palestine procession without a permit.
The three were part of a group of about 70 people who had peacefully walked to the Istana’s rear gate on February 2, 2024, to hand over letters supporting Palestine to the Prime Minister’s Office.
A Singapore court on Tuesday acquitted three women — including an Indian-origin participant — of charges related to organising a pro-Palestine procession near the presidential palace, ruling that they were unaware the area was restricted under the Public Order Act.
Indian-origin Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, 37, and two Singaporean women had each faced one charge of organising a procession to publicise solidarity with Palestine on February 2, 2024, along the perimeter of the Istana, Singapore’s presidential palace.
The court found that the women did not know the route was prohibited and therefore could not be held liable under the law.
According to Channel News Asia, the women were part of a group of about 70 people who had walked to the rear gate of the Istana to hand-deliver letters expressing support for Palestine to the Prime Minister’s Office, which has a mail drop-off point inside the palace grounds.
The ruling is being seen as a rare acquittal in cases related to unauthorised public assemblies in Singapore, where the laws governing public order are strictly enforced.
(with inputs from PTI)