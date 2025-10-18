Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

Weekly Horoscope (October 19, 2025 - October 25, 2025): This week’s horoscope highlights growth, transformation, and balance across all zodiac signs. While Aries and Taurus experience positive spiritual and financial progress, Gemini and Cancer must focus on calm decision-making. Leo and Virgo gain motivation for success, while Libra and Scorpio face emotional challenges. Pisces ends the week on a strong, productive note.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week, you will show signs of developing religious impulses because Jupiter will be positioned in the third house of your moon sign. This will be the case because of the circumstances. It is because of this that you are able to make plans to go to a religious location with your loved ones and close friends. You will also receive the graces of a saint, which will provide you with a significant amount of mental tranquillity. At this time, you will have the opportunity to communicate with a large number of people who are respected in society. It is during this time that you will be seen developing your approach and new ideas based on the multitude of experiences that you have had. Consequently, you will be able to make intelligent and prudent investments of your money in the future. During this week, you should refrain from expressing your emotions in front of any member of your family or any of your friends.
In that case, that person has the potential to cause you harm by taking advantage of your trust. For this reason, it is going to be beneficial for you to keep your feelings to yourself at this immediate moment. Your business will begin to move favourably this week because Shani Dev will be sitting in the twelfth house of your moon sign. If you have experienced some disappointment in your job in the past, then this week things will start getting better, and your business will start going on a positive path. Because of this, you will also be able to alleviate the stress that you are experiencing in your mind. This week, a significant number of students will be required to improve their performance in co-curricular activities in addition to their academic work. The reason for this is that throughout this time period, the people around you will evaluate you not just based on your academic performance but also on a wide variety of extracurricular activities. Consequently, you should take part in everything with a positive attitude and deliver your best performance.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
As a result of Shani Maharaj's presence in the eleventh house of your lunar sign, this year you will see an improvement in your health that is above and beyond what is typical, which will result in you feeling revitalised. At this point in time, you will be observed laughing and joking openly with other people, maintaining a positive mood throughout the entire process. If, in the past, you have been involved in a disagreement concerning monetary matters, then you will get a significant amount of relief from that issue this week. You will be able to solve the matter before it becomes even more severe, thereby avoiding the possibility of getting into any kind of legal trouble. For this reason, use the utmost discretion while making any decision that pertains to money. This week, Guru Dev will be situated in the second house of your lunar sign, and if this is the case, you will be able to purchase a new vehicle or motorcycle with the guidance of your family members.
This week, there is a possibility that the family's income will improve, and as a result, you have the opportunity to express your wish to purchase a car that takes into consideration the requirements of both you and your family. You will be able to get good results from your hard work during this time period, which will result in an improvement in your situation. As a result of this, you will be able to work less hard than you normally would during this week. It's possible that a lot of students will be feeling uncertain about their career choices this week. As a consequence of this, it will be observed that their thoughts and feelings are moving in the opposite direction of the recommendations made by their family members. If they find themselves in such a circumstance, it will be suitable for them to advance in the field that their heart tells them to pursue. This week, therefore, you should put aside the things that aren't required and make use of both your thinking and your heart to make the right option for your work and to make a decision that is appropriate for you.
Lucky Colour: Forest Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
You may feel anxious or agitated this week because of all the critical decisions you'll have to make with Ketu Dev in your moon sign's third house. Maintain composure and seek advice from an older person if you need it; in this kind of scenario, it can be difficult to make decisions on your own. Money is a necessary fuel for the engine of our lives, and we'll always need it. This is something that you are also highly aware of. Regardless, you don't put much effort into amassing riches, which can lead to significant difficulties down the road. You don't want to risk alienating your loved ones by picking fights with the family patriarchs over divisive topics like these.
Consequently, you should avoid them at this time rather than try to solve them. With Shani Dev in your tenth house and several planets in your zodiac sign, professionals should expect a fruitful week ahead. Beyond this, there is a great window of opportunity for people who are considering launching a side business in addition to their primary one. This week, the educational system will finally put an end to all of its troubles. This will allow you to rise to the top in your field and succeed academically. The reason is, you'll feel a strong pull toward furthering your studies throughout this period. Everyone in your family will be very proud of you when they see this. Nonetheless, for the time being, stay away from anyone who can squander your time on pointless pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Jupiter will be in the third house of your moon sign this week, and as a result, you will have a better understanding of the fact that if you incorporate yoga into your daily routine, then a significant number of the health issues that you have been experiencing will disappear. mainly due to the fact that this week will provide you with several chances to reflect on your health. From the very beginning of this week, you will be required to exercise control over any excessive expenditures of money. If this does not occur, you can find yourself in a position where you need money but do not have enough of it. As a result, you might have to borrow money, which will put more load on your shoulders. If you are of an age where you are eligible to get married and you were previously involved in a romantic partnership, it is possible that the relationship may end for a variety of reasons or that it may experience some kind of difficulty.
A state of anxiety will also be created within the family, as a result of this, the most significant consequence of which will be an increase in your level of mental tension. As a result of Shani Maharaj's position in the ninth house of your moon sign, individuals born under your zodiac who are already employed by a foreign company are likely to receive a significant promotion or benefit this week. As a consequence of this, your senior officers at the workplace will appreciate your work, and your coworkers will also be seen providing you with full support during this time. The results you get in the sphere of education will be far better than what was anticipated, and this time period will pave the path for you to advance in your life. During this period, pupils will have a heightened interest in their academic pursuits and will be effective in accomplishing the goals and objectives they have set for themselves.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week, your health will improve as a result of your Moon sign being in the eleventh house; therefore, you should engage in activities that are both thrilling and relaxing. Because doing so will assist you in avoiding mental tension and keeping yourself free from it. During this week, those born under your zodiac sign should steer clear of any financial risk that may arise. since you will likely receive unexpected money from a variety of sources during this time. However, before you use money at this time, you will need to make sure that you are well prepared for any circumstance that may arise. Due to the fact that Saturn is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, you should make sure that your attention is not disrupted by the persistent stress that is occurring in your family life this week. In a circumstance like this, you will need to realize that everyone goes through a low point in their life, and that it is precisely this low point that teaches a person the most.
As a result, rather than being dissatisfied with unfavorable circumstances and squandering time by being depressed, it is preferable to make an effort to become familiar with and acquire knowledge of the lessons that life has to offer. You will need to have a better understanding of this concept this week as well, because it is not always feasible that things will occur as we anticipate they will. mainly because there is a fear that those individuals whose assistance you were expecting to be useful in your professional life may betray you. Because of this, you will need to exercise caution and restrict your expectations from the very beginning of the process. This week, make the most of the expertise that your instructors have by availing yourself of their assistance and support without any hesitation. mainly because throughout this period, only their expertise and experience will be able to assist you in comprehending the topics, which will ultimately facilitate your ability to perform better in any future examinations.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 3
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Rahu Dev will be positioned in the sixth house of your moon sign, and when this occurs, the efforts you make to better yourself will have a good impact on your health and life in a variety of different ways. You will experience an improvement in your mood and a surge of self-assurance during this period of time. When you are in a difficult situation, you should be aware of the fact that the riches you have accumulated will be of great assistance to you. Consequently, you will not only be required to come up with the concept of saving your money this week, but you will also be required to begin the process at the very beginning of this week. This week, you will receive more help from your older siblings than you anticipated receiving from them so far. Because of this, you will also be effective in escaping from any significant crisis that you encounter.
However, in order to accomplish this, it is recommended that you communicate your issues to them without any reluctance. The fact that you will be observed participating in a large number of charitable activities throughout this week will likely increase the amount of respect that you receive from your peers. This will also help you advance in your professional life. Students who are born under this zodiac will have extremely good circumstances during this week. As a result of the fact that this period of time will be of great assistance to you, but during this period of time, you will be required to refrain from being lazy and to maintain your vitality by engaging in physical activities whenever you have the opportunity to do so. If you want to achieve success, you must first overcome your tendency to be lazy.
Lucky Colour: Olive green
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week, although you are very near to achieving an accomplishment in some significant endeavour, your energy level will decrease because Rahu will be present in the fifth house of your moon sign. You will likely be unable to maintain your energy levels at this time, and as a consequence, you may also be forced to deal with certain difficulties. This week, businesspeople might be required to travel to a different state in order to complete their task, which will result in them wasting more money than they had anticipated. There is a considerable probability that the family will have a significant increase in love, harmony, and mutual connection during this week.
In addition to this, beneficial information will be delivered to the family via a message or email. Consequently, you will be observed laughing with your entire family as a result of this. During this week, those individuals who conduct business in partnership need to keep a close eye on their significant other. Since your spouse can cause you harm for any reason, this will also result in a loss of financial resources for you. It is strongly recommended that you devote all of your time and effort to studying this week if you are preparing for any kind of competitive examination. mainly since the circumstances are such that you might have to deal with the repercussions of your carelessness in the examinations that you will be taking in the future.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
As a result of Guru Dev's presence in the eighth house of your Moon sign, you will appear to be highly emotional this week. As a consequence of this, you may find it challenging to maintain control of your feelings. In a circumstance like this, your peculiar demeanour will cause people to be perplexed, and as a result, you can become agitated. You should try to avoid displaying your feelings in front of other people. It will be to your advantage. The fact that Shani Dev will be occupying the fifth house of your Moon sign this week means that there is a possibility that those who are currently employed will see a rise in their income. When they find themselves in such a predicament, it is recommended that they put their money into a few modest investments. This is the only way that they will have the opportunity to reap financial rewards, and it is also the only way that they will be able to successfully secure their future.
For the rest of this week, you should refrain from expressing your feelings in front of any member of your family or any of your friends. In that case, that person has the potential to cause you harm by taking advantage of your trust. Because of this, it will be beneficial for you to keep your feelings to yourself at this immediate moment. Throughout the course of this week, you will need to pay attention to everything with patience and make sure that you fully get it. This is because there is a risk that you will begin to believe that you are superior and develop an arrogant attitude. As a consequence of this, you will not place a great deal of weight on the words and recommendations of other people. Its immediate impact will become the primary reason for the hurdles that you will encounter in your professional life. You have been putting in twice as much effort than you did in the past, but it is conceivable that you will not achieve the results you want on the test that you are taking this week. Your reputation in your native country may potentially suffer as a result of this.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Jupiter will be located in the seventh house of your moon sign this week, you will be required to begin each day with some form of physical activity, whether it be yoga or traditional exercise. You can be successful in maintaining your own health as well as the health of your family members if you urge them to participate in this activity alongside you during this period. The reason for this is that the morning is the time when you can begin to feel good about yourself and maintain a pleasant attitude throughout the day. Include it in your routine, and make an effort to do it consistently. The fact that Rahu Dev is currently residing in your third residence, in addition to the fact that your financial situation has improved this week, will make it very simple for you to purchase necessities for your home. Therefore, your family members will also be pleased with you, and you will also receive an incentive to perform better as a result of your accomplishment.
This week, you may find yourself experiencing tension and worry as a result of the sudden illness of many members of your family. In light of this, it is important to ensure that the house is clean from the very beginning and to refrain from preparing an excessive amount of spicy food at home. You must comprehend that if you want to reap the full benefits of your laborious efforts, you must make an effort to maintain a happy frame of mind this week. As a result of the fact that this week is going to be more significant than normal for your professional life, it is quite probable that you will be presented with a great deal of fresh prospects throughout this period of time. During this week, it is imperative that pupils have a solid understanding of the fact that delaying the practice of any subject until tomorrow is never beneficial to anyone. As a result of this, a significant number of lessons might be accumulated by the end of the week; thus, you should also begin studying them without any delay with the assistance of your professors.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week, Shani Dev will be positioned in the third house of your moon sign, and as a result, this week will bring about favourable improvements in your health and life. However, before applying any kind of material on the face, it would be ideal for you to have a comprehensive understanding of it. In addition, the practice of Bhramari Yoga is going to be of great assistance to you in removing issues that are associated with your throat, and it will prove to be very vital. As a result of Jupiter's position in the sixth house of your moon sign, all financial issues that may arise in your life will be resolved at the beginning of this week. Furthermore, as a result of the improvement in this aspect of your life, it will be simple for you to purchase a great deal of essential items throughout the intermediate portion of this week. That is the reason why you will be observed raising your level of comfort.
The domestic front will continue to have a few small issues throughout the course of this week. In this kind of circumstance, you will need to do the essential cooperation in order to keep the peace within your family. Make sure to give careful consideration to the words you choose to use when speaking to members of the family during this period. In a short amount of time, this will settle their rage. You will need to realise this week that if you do not hesitate to share your intentions with everyone, then you are destroying your project. This is something that you will need to comprehend. mainly since it is feasible for your adversaries to take advantage of this vulnerability of yours and inflict harm. Those students who were considering studying in another country need to exercise patience this week and keep up their already impressive work. There is a possibility that you will be able to accomplish success by the end of the week if you simply participate in this activity.
Lucky Colour: Charcoal Black
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
As a result of your bad health, you will experience a lack of confidence this week. This may be because Shani Dev is currently located in the second house of your moon sign. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, you will need to have faith in yourself and recognise that self-confidence is the genuine definition of bravery. Since you most likely have a good understanding of the fact that the only way you can get rid of your long-term ailment is by utilising this power. In this scenario, Ketu Maharaj will be located in the seventh house of your moon sign. If this occurs, you may take money from an ATM this week, but for some reason, either the money or your wallet will be misplaced. As a result, you will need to exercise caution to steer clear of any other unfavourable circumstance. If you do not exercise prudence in these things, you may end up causing yourself a tremendous deal of harm.
It is important that you devote as much of your valuable time as you can to your children throughout this week. It is the best balm available. Because you are also aware that the children of the family are the source of unending happiness, you can forget all of your difficulties for a short period of time when you spend time with them. This week, you will not be able to focus on the tasks that you need to do at the office. Since you will be confronted with a dilemma concerning your professional life, which will prevent you from being able to concentrate. As a result, you can benefit from practices such as yoga and meditation to maintain mental concentration. When it comes to your schooling, any form of financial loss that you experience this week will have a bad impact. When you find yourself in such a predicament, you should not give in to your unfavourable circumstances; rather, you should use the lessons you've learned from them and move on to create your own path.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Shani Dev is currently positioned in the first house of your moon sign, and given this circumstance, a variety of health-related issues have the potential to become a source of dissatisfaction for you during this week. You should pay particular attention to your eyes, ears, and nose in this scenario because it is highly likely that you may develop an illness that is associated with it. This week, if you invest for a significant amount of time, you have the potential to make a good profit. However, in order to accomplish this, you will need to consult the more experienced members of the household before making any decisions. In light of the fact that the planet Ketu is currently occupying the sixth house of your moon sign, there is a possibility that the poor health of your parents may significantly improve during this week. As a result, quite a few of the mental issues that you are experiencing will be alleviated.
You can also make an effort to finish your work at the workplace earlier than usual and arrive home earlier so that you can spend more time with your family. The entirety of this week will be filled with success for you in terms of accomplishing significant goals in your work life. In addition to this, the presence of the maximum number of planets in your zodiac sign is a sign that you will be a hard worker, more productive, and more efficient at your place of employment. Additionally, your diplomatic and clever behavior will assist you in dealing with challenging situations with ease, and it will also earn you praise from the senior management. Those who are born under your zodiac sign are bound to achieve a great deal of success in the sphere of education. Because the grace of the planets will assist you in achieving success in your competitive examinations, you will be able to reap the rewards of your laborious efforts during the course of this year. Because of this, you will continue to achieve favorable outcomes throughout the course of this week.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7