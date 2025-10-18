Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

For the rest of this week, you should refrain from expressing your feelings in front of any member of your family or any of your friends. In that case, that person has the potential to cause you harm by taking advantage of your trust. Because of this, it will be beneficial for you to keep your feelings to yourself at this immediate moment. Throughout the course of this week, you will need to pay attention to everything with patience and make sure that you fully get it. This is because there is a risk that you will begin to believe that you are superior and develop an arrogant attitude. As a consequence of this, you will not place a great deal of weight on the words and recommendations of other people. Its immediate impact will become the primary reason for the hurdles that you will encounter in your professional life. You have been putting in twice as much effort than you did in the past, but it is conceivable that you will not achieve the results you want on the test that you are taking this week. Your reputation in your native country may potentially suffer as a result of this.