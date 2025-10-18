Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

Fire breaks out at Dhaka Airport, all flight operations suspended. No casualties reported yet.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fire breaks out at Dhaka Airport,
Photo: RAJIB DHAR
The Cargo Village area of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport saw a massive fire erupting on Saturday at 2:30pm. The authorities have suspended all flight operations following the fire. The fire broke out in the cargo area that is used to store imported goods.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Bangladeshi media reports that airport executive director Md Masudul Hasan Masud confirmed the incident. He added that emergency teams had been deployed and containment efforts were in progress.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), more than two dozen firefighting units were sent to the scene after the afternoon fire at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport broke out, with more teams racing to the scene.

“We received the information at 2:30 pm and immediately dispatched our units to join the ones deployed at the airport,” Fire Service spokesman Talha Bin Zasim said.

According to him, 36 firefighter units are involved in the operation.

According to CAAB officials, the Air Force's fire units participated in the rescue effort as well.

"Landings and takeoffs of all aircraft have been suspended until further notice. All our aircraft are confirmed safe," a CAAB spokesperson said.

At least nine airline planes that were supposed to land in Dhaka were rerouted to Osmani International Airport in northeastern Sylhet and Shah Amanat International Airport in southeast Chattogram. One of them landed in Sylhet, and the other eight in Chattogram.

Chemicals kept in the cargo area presented firefighters with significant difficulties, according to accounts in the local media.

According to witnesses, the army, air force, navy, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) all contributed to the rescue and firefighting operations.

A significant portion of the airport and its environs were covered in dense smoke, indicating that the fire was a huge one.

In only five days, there have been three significant fire incidents in Bangladesh.

On Thursday, a huge fire at the Chittagong Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) damaged an eight-story factory structure. No one was hurt.

A four-story garment factory and a chemical storage in Dhaka caught fire on Tuesday, killing sixteen workers and injuring a number more.

With inputs from PTI. This is a developing story, updates will follow.

Published At:
