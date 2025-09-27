What would make the perfect tattoo for a world champion javelin thrower? Something that speaks to the sport, to the person, maybe even to both. For Noelle Roorda, the answer is written in numbers. Etched on her tricep is the formula s = v × t (distance = velocity × time), a simple equation that reflects her world, and one that seemed to shine just as brightly as she did at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, 27 September.