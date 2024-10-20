Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra Reflects On Silver At Paris Olympics: 'The Day Belonged To Arshad Nadeem'

Neeraj Chopra brushed aside any notion of India-Pakistan rivalry in javelin throw competition replacing the same seen in cricket and hockey

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem during the Paris Olympics Javelin Throw final 2024.
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem during the Paris Olympics Javelin Throw final 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra says nothing went wrong in his silver-winning performance in the Paris Olympics final earlier this year and Pakistani Arshad Nadeem emerged champion as the "day belonged to him". (More Sports News)

Chopra became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals by clinching a silver with a throw of 89.45m on August 8, but the day belonged to Nadeem, who destroyed the field with a new Olympic record effort of 92.97m for his country's maiden individual gold at the showpiece.

"Nothing was wrong, everything was right. The throw was also good. Getting a silver (medal) in the Olympics is also not a small thing. There was disappointment. But, I feel that the competition was very good, and it was tough," Chopra told PTI in an interview.

"The gold medal is won by the person to whom the day belongs to. That day was (Arshad) Nadeem's day."

Chopra was in Lucknow on Saturday to inaugurate Under Armour's larger, new format brand house store at the Phoenix Palassio Mall.

He brushed aside any notion of India-Pakistan rivalry in javelin throw competition replacing the same seen in cricket and hockey.

"In javelin, there are no two teams (playing against each other), but there are 12 athletes from different countries, who are competing with each other. I have been competing with Nadeem since 2016, and it is for the first time that he has won," said the 26-year-old athlete from Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat district.

"He (Nadeem) is a nice person, speaks in a good manner, gives respect, so (I) feel good."

Chopra said it was a sudden moment when he picked up the javelin for the first time in his life when he was boy.

Neeraj Chopra with his physio (C) and coach Klauss Bartonietz (R) - X/@Neeraj_chopra1
Neeraj Chopra's Association With Coach Klauss Bartonietz Set To End | Check Reason Here

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It (taking up javelin throw) was a sudden moment. I did not know anything about it. When I went to the ground, at that time, it was decided," said Chopra, who had picked up the javelin for the first time in 2011.

Asked what is required the most by a javelin thrower --- strength, stamina, mental endurance --, he said, "It is the combination of all these things, and one thing will not work. And, with all these things combined, the person who will have the best technique will perform good."

Chopra, who had visited Lucknow earlier as well, said, "I had come to Lucknow earlier in 2012 to play, and after Tokyo Olympics, when I was asked to come by the Chief Minister. This is my third visit (to Lucknow). 

"There is a lot of difference (between the earlier Lucknow and the current Lucknow). At that time, I was quite young, and do not remember things much.

"At that time, I had come by train. Now, a good airport has been built. Good mall has been built. And, it is for the first time that I am able to see the city so much by travelling. I felt very nice," he said.

Chopra also had tea at a famous outlet ('Sharma kee Chaai') in Lucknow's Lalbagh area, and took selfies with people.

Giving a piece of advice to the youth, Chopra said, "To the youth, I would say that they should not assume in the starting itself that they would be bagging medals. They should exercise patience, because sports consume a lot of your time.

"Your body needs time to grow, your muscles become strong in a good manner. Have patience, and work on your techniques."

