West Ham 0-2 Brentford, Premier League: Bees Sting Hammers At London Stadium

West Ham lost for the fourth home match in a row in the Premier League on Monday, with late goals in both halves giving Brentford a 2-0 win that could have been much bigger had the visitors taken more of their chances. Going into the game, West Ham had lost all three of its home games this season while Brentford had lost all three of its away games in the league, but the visitors dominated from the start at the London Stadium. Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade both missed good opportunities to score before Thiago finally broke the deadlock two minutes before halftime. The Hammers defense failed to deal with long ball and Schade squared to Thiago to score. Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola got a hand to his shot but could not stop it going over the line.