Football

West Ham 0-2 Brentford, Premier League: Bees Sting Hammers At London Stadium

West Ham lost for the fourth home match in a row in the Premier League on Monday, with late goals in both halves giving Brentford a 2-0 win that could have been much bigger had the visitors taken more of their chances. Going into the game, West Ham had lost all three of its home games this season while Brentford had lost all three of its away games in the league, but the visitors dominated from the start at the London Stadium. Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade both missed good opportunities to score before Thiago finally broke the deadlock two minutes before halftime. The Hammers defense failed to deal with long ball and Schade squared to Thiago to score. Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola got a hand to his shot but could not stop it going over the line.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 West Ham United Vs Brentford football photos_Michael Kayode
English Premier League 2025-26: West Ham United Vs Brentford | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Brentford's Michael Kayode, left, and West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

2/8
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 West Ham United Vs Brentford football photos_Igor Thiago
English Premier League 2025-26: West Ham United Vs Brentford | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brentford's Igor Thiago celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

3/8
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 West Ham United Vs Brentford football photos_Igor Thiago
English Premier League 2025-26: West Ham United Vs Brentford | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brentford's Igor Thiago celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

4/8
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 West Ham United Vs Brentford football photos_Kevin Schade
English Premier League 2025-26: West Ham United Vs Brentford | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brentford's Kevin Schade and West Ham United's Max Kilman, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

5/8
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 West Ham United Vs Brentford photos_Crysencio Summerville
English Premier League 2025-26: West Ham United Vs Brentford | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville, left, and Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

6/8
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 West Ham United Vs Brentford football photos_ Igor Thiago
English Premier League 2025-26: West Ham United Vs Brentford | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brentford's Igor Thiago, left, and West Ham United's Jean-Clair Todibo battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

7/8
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 West Ham United Vs Brentford photos_ Jean-Clair Todibo
English Premier League 2025-26: West Ham United Vs Brentford | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brentford's Igor Thiago, left, and West Ham United's Jean-Clair Todibo battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

8/8
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 West Ham United Vs Brentford football photos_Oliver Scarles
English Premier League 2025-26: West Ham United Vs Brentford | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Oliver Scarles, left, and Brentford's Kevin Schade battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Keshav Maharaj Stars As South Africa Bowl Out Pakistan For 333 In Rawalpindi

  2. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Will It Rain In Colombo Today? Check H2H Record, Squads

  3. Mohammad Rizwan Sacked: Pakistan Name New ODI Captain - Check Details

  4. ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Sri Lanka Take 4 Wickets In 4 Balls To Snatch Victory Against Bangladesh!

  5. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup: SL-W Stay Alive As Ban-W Choke Late

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  2. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

  3. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  4. PM Modi Hails Armed Forces’ Role In Operation Sindoor, Praises Self-Reliance In Defense

  5. Day In Pics: October 20, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

  2. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  3. Trump Warns India of 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Purchases

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Top Pakistani Leaders Send Diwali Greetings To Country's Hindu Community

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike