West Ham 0-2 Brentford, Premier League: Bees Sting Hammers At London Stadium

Brentford's Michael Kayode, left, and West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
Brentford's Igor Thiago celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
Brentford's Kevin Schade and West Ham United's Max Kilman, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville, left, and Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
Brentford's Igor Thiago, left, and West Ham United's Jean-Clair Todibo battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
West Ham United's Oliver Scarles, left, and Brentford's Kevin Schade battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.