Football

Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe Powers Los Blancos To Table-Leading Win

Real Madrid made the most of a one-man advantage to beat Getafe 1-0 with an 80th-minute goal by Kylian Mbappe in the La Liga on Sunday (October 20, 2025). The victory took Madrid back on top of the Spanish league, two points clear of Barcelona, who defeated last-placed Girona 2-1 with a stoppage-time goal by Ronald Araujo earlier. Mbappe's league-leading 10th goal of the season came shortly after hosts Getafe went a man down because of a straight red card shown to Allan Nyom about 40 seconds after he came off the bench.