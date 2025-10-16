Gianluigi Donnarumma praises Pep Guardiola's coaching approach
Donnarumma has kept two clean sheets in four matches at City
He feels a strong sense of belonging at Manchester City
Gianluigi Donnarumma says working with Pep Guardiola is "even better than I expected" and that he has already settled into life at Manchester City.
Donnarumma left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the last transfer window and has impressed since making the switch to the Etihad.
So far, he has kept two clean sheets in his four matches and conceded just two goals. He has also made six saves from eight shots on target faced.
Donnarumma has quickly cemented himself as City's new number one following Ederson's departure, and he says he is loving life in the Premier League.
"I feel at home at City," Donnarumma told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Even though it's not been long since I moved there. They wanted me a lot, they made me feel important, and now, they already consider me one of their own.
"You feel enchanted when you listen to him [Guardiola]. I thought it would be like that, but the reality is even better than I expected.
"I hope to stay in Manchester for as long as possible and have a truly unique experience."
Having started his career at AC Milan before joining PSG on a free transfer in June 2021, Donnarumma also noted the differences between Serie A and the Premier League.
"I've been lucky enough to watch from two very different places: In Ligue 1 and the Premier League," he said.
"Looking at it from afar, I can say that 'our' football is not lesser than the others.
"In England, they run from the first to the very last moment of the game. It's not like that for us, but that doesn't mean it's better or worse; that's just how it is."