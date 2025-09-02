Manchester City Sign Treble-Winning Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma From PSG

The shot-stopper played a crucial role in PSG's treble last season, as Luis Enrique's team won the Champions League, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France

Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined Man City
  • Donnarumma leaves PSG for Man City after winning the treble with Ligue 1 side

  • Donnarumma replaced Fenerbahce-bound Ederson

  • Italian will wear the number 99 shirt

Manchester City have landed Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth a reported £26m (€30m).

Donnarumma has signed a five-year contract with City, keeping him at the Etihad until 2030.

The shot-stopper played a crucial role in PSG's treble last season, as Luis Enrique's team won the Champions League, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France. 

Having made the switch to the French capital from AC Milan in 2021, Donnarumma went on to make 104 appearances in Ligue 1, registering 32 clean sheets. 

The Italy international played in all 15 of PSG's games during their run to their maiden Champions League crown, keeping six clean sheets in the process. 

However, having signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille, PSG have elected to part ways with the 26-year-old, and with Ederson leaving for Turkish giants Fenerbahce, City made their move on Monday.

"To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me," Donnarumma told Man City's website.

"I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by one of the greatest managers in the history of football, in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join.

"I have admired watching Manchester City for many years - so to now be able to play for the club is a huge honour and a privilege.

"I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates, the staff and the fans. Playing at the Etihad Stadium will be very, very special for me.

"I am very excited for what lies ahead and can promise that I will give absolutely everything to try and help the club achieve even more success."

Donnarumma will wear the number 99 shirt, opting to take the number he wore when his career began at Milan. 

