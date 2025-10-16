Ange Postecoglou still in search of first win as Nottingham Forest manager
Forest sits precariously at 17th, just above relegation zone
Chelsea faces injury woes ahead of the match with key players out
Ange Postecoglou remained defiant that the situation at Nottingham Forest would improve ahead of welcoming Chelsea to the City Ground in the Premier League on Saturday.
Postecoglou is yet to win any of his first seven games across all competitions since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, becoming the first Forest boss to achieve the feat since 1925.
Those run of results have left Forest in a precarious position in the early-season standings, with the team occupying 17th place and just one point above the bottom three.
And should the Australian get his first win on the board, he may have a tough task against Chelsea, given he lost all four of his top-flight meetings against them during his time at Tottenham.
The only managers to lose each of their first five games against Chelsea in the competition are Rafael Benítez, Mick McCarthy, Tony Pulis, and Owen Coyle.
"If people want to make an assessment after three and a half weeks, after we have had seven games, there's nothing I can do about that," Postecoglou said.
"At the same time, there's nothing wrong with things being tough. I did have an option – I could have been sitting on the couch watching the game and not be in the middle of it.
"I'd much rather be here. I love a fight. What I have seen and felt in this period is that we are heading in the direction I want us to. The results will come.
"In the meantime, it is a struggle and a fight and there is nothing wrong with that. We don't want things handed on a plate. We have to fight for them.
"I have fought for things all my life."
But Postecoglou's hopes of a victory have been given a boost ahead of facing Chelsea, with the Blues' already depleted squad suffering more injuries in the international break.
Cole Palmer, Andrey Santos and Tosin Adarabioyo are all out, while Reece James pulled out of the recent England squad with a problem picked up against Liverpool.
Chelsea could also be without Enzo Fernandez, who withdrew from the Argentina squad after being involved in his country's 1-0 victory over Venezuela with an issue.
Enzo Maresca will also be absent from the touchlines at the City Ground after he was handed a one-match ban for his celebration following Estevao's late winner against Liverpool before the international break.
The Italian, however, had no regrets about his actions, saying at the Trento Sports Festival: "It was a huge emotion.
"It's my second season at Chelsea, and it was the first time we won at home in the last minute.
"Sending off? Many times football is passion, instinct. I probably didn't have time to think. It was an instinctive reaction, but I think it was worth it."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Nottingham Forest – Callum Hudson-Odoi
Should Forest get themselves back amongst the goals in the Premier League, they will need Hudson-Odoi to be at his very best against his former employers.
The 24-year-old has created more chances (nine) than any other player for Forest in the top-flight this season, and he also scored in this exact fixture in the 2023-24 campaign.
Chelsea – Moises Caicedo
Along with midfield partner Fernandez, Caicedo has scored three goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other player in that position in the division.
He has also made more tackles (28) and more interceptions (18) than any player in the top-flight in 2025-26, and he will be looking to make his mark once again here.
MATCH PREDICTION: CHELSEA WIN
Chelsea have won three of their last four Premier League away games against Forest (D1), including both of their last two in a row. The Blues have, however, never won three successive away league games against this weekend's opponents.
But Maresca's team have struggled on the road of late, winning just three of their 14 away games in the top-flight. Indeed, in 2025, just 27% of their points have come away from home (12/45) – the lowest ratio of any ever-present side in the Premier League.
And with the Blues away from Stamford Bridge, you can expect action. No side's Premier League games this season have seen more goals than Chelsea's (22 – 13 for, nine against), with 13 of those coming in their away games (eight for, five against).
Forest, meanwhile, have won just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D3 L4), a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in September 2023.
They have also lost four of their last five Premier League games (D1), failing to score in each defeat. Forest could fail to score in three consecutive matches in the top-flight for the first time since April 1999.
Forest have lost five of their last seven Premier League home games (W1 D1), as many as their previous 22 at the City Ground beforehand (W11 D6). They could lose three successive home league games for the first time since December 2023 (a run of four).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Nottingham Forest – 27.8%
Draw – 24.1%
Chelsea – 48.1%