Football

Forest 2-2 Man United, Premier League: Red Devils Escape With A Point

Amad Diallo scored a stunning left-footed volley from the edge of the area to salvage a point for United and ensure coach Ruben Amorim’s unbeaten run was extended to four games. United had led Forest at halftime at the City Ground after Casemiro’s header in the 34th. But the visitors were stunned after the break when Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolo Savona struck within five minutes of the restart to put new Forest coach Sean Dyche in sight of a first league win since taking charge. Bruno Fernandes hit the post with a long range effort as United went in search of a leveler and in the 81st Diallo lashed a volley beyond Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League 2025-26 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Soccer photos_Amad Diallo
Manchester United's Amad Diallo, center, celebrates scoring with teammates Matheus Cunha, left, and Noussair Mazraoui during the English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
1/8
English Premier League 2025-26 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Soccer photos_Matheus Cunha
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha, right, and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White in action during the English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
English Premier League 2025-26 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Soccer photos_Nicolo Savona
Nottingham Forest's Nicolo Savona, second left, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
English Premier League 2025-26 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Soccer photos_Nicolo Savona
Nottingham Forest's Nicolo Savona, center, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
English Premier League 2025-26 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Soccer_Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, third left, scores during the English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
English Premier League 2025-26 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Soccer_Callum Hudson-Odoi
Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi, right, and Manchester United's Casemiro in action during the English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
English Premier League 2025-26 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Soccer photos_Casemiro
Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates scoring during the English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
English Premier League 2025-26 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Soccer photos_Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo, left, and Nottingham Forest's Murillo in action during the English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
English Premier League 2025-26 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Soccer photos_Bruno Fernandes
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, left, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action during the English Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Both Teams Chase Maiden Title As New Champion Rises

  2. India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh Shines On Comeback With Double Breakthrough

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W Keen To Experience 'How It Feels To Win' – Harmanpreet

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Proteas Won't Rely On Past Success Against IND-W – Woolvardt

  5. India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Check IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  3. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  4. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

  5. 45 Bangladeshis Detained While Crossing Border In West Bengal

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  3. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

  4. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  5. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start