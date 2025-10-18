International Legal Cooperation Now Integral to Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

Justice Kant acknowledged the significant challenges that come with cross-border legal collaboration, such as conflicting sovereignties, technological complexities, and cultural and normative differences. He underscored the need to build a more cooperative global judiciary by institutionalising regular bilateral and multilateral exchanges between judiciaries to foster mutual understanding and trust, which, he said, form the bedrock of comity. He also emphasised the importance of prioritising training for judges and lawyers in comparative jurisprudence, international conventions, and foreign legal systems. Furthermore, he advocated for the use of digital platforms to facilitate mutual legal assistance, evidence sharing, and even virtual hearings involving parties from different jurisdictions. Establishing a global repository of case studies and judicial approaches to cross-border issues, he said, could also serve as a valuable reference point for courts worldwide.