US Grand Prix F1: Verstappen Wins As Norris Comes Second

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen raced to his third victory in four races Sunday at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, while McLaren’s Lando Norris took a huge chunk out of teammate Oscar Piastri’s championship lead by finishing second. Piastri was a distant fifth, allowing Norris to pull within 14 points with five grand prix and two sprint races to go. Verstappen also is closing fast with his late-season charge. Verstappen now trails Piastri by 40 points, and Norris by 26, in third place, and has put the McClarens on notice he intends to chase them all the way to the end of the season. Piastri and Norris are trying to win their first career drivers championship. Verstappen is hunting his fifth in a row, and his dominant form of late has given him a real chance to get it. He also won the sprint race Saturday after the two McLarens ran into each other on the first turn and crashed out.

United States Grand Prix F1 GP auto race 2025 in Austin_Max Verstappen
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Auto Racing 2025 | Photo: AP/Eric Gay

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Austin, Texas.

2/10
United States Grand Prix F1 GP auto race 2025 in Austin_ Max Verstappe
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Auto Racing 2025 | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, second left, poses on the podium with second placed McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, third placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, and Red Bull team mechanic Chris Gent, second right, after the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Austin, Texas.

3/10
United States Grand Prix F1 GP auto race 2025 in Austin_McLaren driver Lando Norris
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Auto Racing 2025 | Photo: AP/John Locher
Second placed McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates on the podium after the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Austin, Texas.

4/10
United States Grand Prix F1 GP auto race 2025 in Austin_ Charles Leclerc of Monaco
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Auto Racing 2025 | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Third placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco celebrates on the podium after the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Austin, Texas.

5/10
United States Grand Prix F1 GP auto race 2025 in Austin_Red Bull driver Max Verstappen
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Auto Racing 2025 | Photo: AP/John Locher, Pool
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Austin, Texas.

6/10
United States Grand Prix F1 GP auto race 2025 in Austin_Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Auto Racing 2025 | Photo: AP/Nick Didlick
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy steers his car during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Austin, Texas.

7/10
United States Grand Prix F1 GP auto race 2025 in Austin_Lewis Hamilton
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Auto Racing 2025 | Photo: AP/John Locher, Pool
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain makes a pit stop during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Austin, Texas.

8/10
United States Grand Prix F1 GP auto race 2025 in Austin_Red Bull driver Max Verstappen
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Auto Racing 2025 | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Austin, Texas.

9/10
United States Grand Prix F1 GP auto race 2025 in Austin_Max Verstappen of the Netherlands
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Auto Racing 2025 | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Austin, Texas.

10/10
United States Grand Prix F1 GP auto race 2025 in Austin_ Max Verstappen
Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Auto Racing 2025 | Photo: AP/John Locher, Pool
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads at the start during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Austin, Texas.

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike