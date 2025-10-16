Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed to win in 11 league games this season
Hugo Bueno expressed optimism about changing fortunes
Sunderland sit in ninth place with a positive start
Hugo Bueno is certain that Wolves’ fortunes will change soon, but the defender has called on his side to put in the work as they continue to wait for their first Premier League win of the season.
Wolves have endured heartbreak in two successive league matches now, having looked on course to take all three points, only to concede a late goal and be forced to settle for a draw.
Marshall Munetsi’s powerful volley put them ahead in their last outing against Brighton, but Jan Paul van Hecke clawed back a late leveller to rescue a point.
The result mirrored Wolves’ previous encounter, where Santiago Bueno put them ahead, only for Joao Palhinha to salvage a draw with a stoppage-time equaliser.
Following those two draws, Wolves have now failed to win in their last 11 league games – their longest run since a 13-game winless streak from May to November 2024.
But Bueno believes a change of fortune is around the corner.
“We know it’s going to come and as soon the first one comes, hopefully there’s many more,” the Spaniard said.
“Of course, we’re disappointed because we know the team we have, the quality, and the late goals are so annoying. It’s the reality, so we have to get it sorted, get better and go into the next one to win it.
“Hopefully we can sort the little details, they’re not big mistakes. We are on the right path, I say it again, and hopefully the next one we’ll get the win.
“We are getting there, and the team is getting better, from the back to the front.
“We just have to get to winning ways, that’s main thing – three points, three points, three points. We are putting the work in, so we need to get the little things sorted out.”
Wolves remain rooted to the bottom of the table, while their upcoming opponents, Sunderland, find themselves flying high in ninth place.
The Black Cats stumbled to a 2-0 loss to Manchester United last time out, but that defeat has not undermined their positive start to the season under Regis Le Bris.
“It’s been a positive start to the season, winning 11 points from this short period,” Le Bris said. “It shows the connection within the squad and the willingness to win together.
“The main idea is that our identity can win points. When we work hard together and are hard to beat with a capacity to protect our goal, we can gain confidence and show quality on the pitch.
“It’s important to also be proactive and press high up the pitch and stay connected. If it’s 0-0, it is possible to win the game with a moment of quality.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Sunderland – Robin Roefs
Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs has made more defensive first contacts from corners (eight) than any player in the Premier League this season, punching five and claiming three.
The Dutchman has also made 24 saves in the competition this term, behind only Martin Dibravka (29) and Mats Selz (25).
Wolves – Jhon Arias
Jhon Arias has been one of Wolves’ standout performers in recent weeks, with impressive performances against Brighton and Tottenham.
Against Brighton, Arias led Wolves with two shots, one on target, at a match-high xG of 0.33, while also creating one chance and completing 28 accurate passes at a rate of 93.3%.
MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW
This will be the first league meeting between Sunderland and Wolves since the Black Cats won a Championship game back in May 2018, and first in the top-flight since a goalless draw in April 2012.
Wolves have won just one of their last 10 away league games at Sunderland (D3 L6) – a 3-1 Premier League win in May 2011 under Mick McCarthy.
Vítor Pereira’s side have scored the opening goal in each of their last three Premier League games, but failed to win all three (D2 L1).
On only eight occasions has a side scored the opener in four or more consecutive matches in the competition without winning any, with Spurs being the most recent to do so for five games running between November and December 2023.
Sunderland, meanwhile, have earned seven points in their three Premier League home games this season (W2 D1).
A win on Saturday would see them earn 10+ points from their first four home matches of a top-flight campaign (adjusting to three-points-per-win) for the first time since 1968-69.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Sunderland – 40.4%
Draw – 26.6%
Wolves – 33.0%