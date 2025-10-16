Sunderland Vs Wolves Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Hugo Bueno insisted on the team's need for improvement as they await their first English Premier League victory this season

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wolverhampton Wanderers Hugo Bueno file photo
File photo of Wolves defender Hugo Bueno.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed to win in 11 league games this season

  • Hugo Bueno expressed optimism about changing fortunes

  • Sunderland sit in ninth place with a positive start

Hugo Bueno is certain that Wolves’ fortunes will change soon, but the defender has called on his side to put in the work as they continue to wait for their first Premier League win of the season.

Wolves have endured heartbreak in two successive league matches now, having looked on course to take all three points, only to concede a late goal and be forced to settle for a draw.

Marshall Munetsi’s powerful volley put them ahead in their last outing against Brighton, but Jan Paul van Hecke clawed back a late leveller to rescue a point.

The result mirrored Wolves’ previous encounter, where Santiago Bueno put them ahead, only for Joao Palhinha to salvage a draw with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Following those two draws, Wolves have now failed to win in their last 11 league games – their longest run since a 13-game winless streak from May to November 2024.

But Bueno believes a change of fortune is around the corner.

“We know it’s going to come and as soon the first one comes, hopefully there’s many more,” the Spaniard said.

“Of course, we’re disappointed because we know the team we have, the quality, and the late goals are so annoying. It’s the reality, so we have to get it sorted, get better and go into the next one to win it.

Related Content
Related Content

“Hopefully we can sort the little details, they’re not big mistakes. We are on the right path, I say it again, and hopefully the next one we’ll get the win.

“We are getting there, and the team is getting better, from the back to the front.

“We just have to get to winning ways, that’s main thing – three points, three points, three points. We are putting the work in, so we need to get the little things sorted out.”

Wolves remain rooted to the bottom of the table, while their upcoming opponents, Sunderland, find themselves flying high in ninth place.

The Black Cats stumbled to a 2-0 loss to Manchester United last time out, but that defeat has not undermined their positive start to the season under Regis Le Bris.

“It’s been a positive start to the season, winning 11 points from this short period,” Le Bris said. “It shows the connection within the squad and the willingness to win together.

“The main idea is that our identity can win points. When we work hard together and are hard to beat with a capacity to protect our goal, we can gain confidence and show quality on the pitch.

“It’s important to also be proactive and press high up the pitch and stay connected. If it’s 0-0, it is possible to win the game with a moment of quality.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sunderland – Robin Roefs

Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs has made more defensive first contacts from corners (eight) than any player in the Premier League this season, punching five and claiming three.

The Dutchman has also made 24 saves in the competition this term, behind only Martin Dibravka (29) and Mats Selz (25).

Wolves – Jhon Arias

Jhon Arias has been one of Wolves’ standout performers in recent weeks, with impressive performances against Brighton and Tottenham.

Against Brighton, Arias led Wolves with two shots, one on target, at a match-high xG of 0.33, while also creating one chance and completing 28 accurate passes at a rate of 93.3%.

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW

This will be the first league meeting between Sunderland and Wolves since the Black Cats won a Championship game back in May 2018, and first in the top-flight since a goalless draw in April 2012.

Wolves have won just one of their last 10 away league games at Sunderland (D3 L6) – a 3-1 Premier League win in May 2011 under Mick McCarthy.

Vítor Pereira’s side have scored the opening goal in each of their last three Premier League games, but failed to win all three (D2 L1).

On only eight occasions has a side scored the opener in four or more consecutive matches in the competition without winning any, with Spurs being the most recent to do so for five games running between November and December 2023.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have earned seven points in their three Premier League home games this season (W2 D1).

A win on Saturday would see them earn 10+ points from their first four home matches of a top-flight campaign (adjusting to three-points-per-win) for the first time since 1968-69.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Sunderland – 40.4%

Draw – 26.6%

Wolves – 33.0%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 2 Report: Ishan Kishan’s 173 Wrecks Tamil Nadu

  3. Irfan Umair's Story: From Double Shifts As Waiter To Ranji Debut For Mumbai

  4. ICC Player Of The Month Awards For September Swept By Indian Openers: Check Who Won It

  5. Kane Williamson Named Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  2. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  3. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  4. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  5. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  2. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  5. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread