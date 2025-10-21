Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Toss Update: BAN Skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz Opts To Bat - Check Playing XIs

BAN lead the three-match series 1-0
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz opted to bat first in Dhaka
WI are being led by Shai Hope and will look to stay alive in the series
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and opted to bat first in the 2nd ODI against West Indies, to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, on Tuesday, October 21.
Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 thanks to their 74-run victory against the West Indies. After putting up 207 on the board, the Bangladesh bowlers, led by Rishad Hossain, restricted the Calypso to 133, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Toss Update
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Info
Where can to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI match on TV in India?
The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.
How can to watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI match in India?
The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app.