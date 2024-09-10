Hyderabad FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know

The 2024/25 Indian Super League (ISL) kicks-off in few days time and Hyderabad FC would look to start afresh after last season's 12th position (bottom of the table) finish. (More Football News)
Head coach Manolo Marquez left the position last season to take over Indian football team, with Thangboi Singto taking over. However, things did not improve as Hyderabad FC struggled to find form in the ISL.
Throughout the 2023/24 season, Hyderabad faced some major setbacks including player departures forcing Singto's hands into playing younger players. Hyderabad FC managed to get one victory last season and will look to start a new chapter in the forthcoming ISL 2024/25 season.
Transfers IN:
The club have received a transfer ban by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) player status committee for the next two windows. This comes after the ISL club was found guilty for repeated offences after defaulting salaries to several players and officials.
Transfers OUT:
Laxmikant Kattimani, Makan Chothe, Sahil Tavora, Sajad Parray, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Mohammad Yasir
Hyderabad FC ISL Previous Finishes
Hyderabad FC were the ISL Cup winners in 2021-22 season. However, the 2023-24 season was a tumultuous one for the club as they saw their head coach leave whereas they managed to win just one game the entire campaign.
|Season
|Outcome
|ISL 2019-20
|10th position (Bottom of the table)
|ISL 2020-21
|5th position (Narrowly missed out on the semi-final)
|ISL 2021-22
|2nd position (Finished as ISL Cup winners)
|ISL 2022-23
|2nd position (Lost in the semi-final on penalties)
|ISL 2023-24
|12th position (Bottom of the table)
Hyderabad FC Fixtures
Hyderabad FC will kick off their campaign with an away match against Bengaluru FC.
Indian Super League 2024-25 Live Streaming
ISL 2024-25 season will be aired live on TV on the Sports18 Network in India. The Indian Super League 2024-25 season will also be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.