Fulham 3-1 Brentford: Iwobi Sparks Turnaround In Comeback Win

Fulham made it back-to-back Premier League wins after beating Brentford 3-1 in a West London derby on Saturday.
Marco Silva's side impressed as they came from behind at Craven Cottage to condemn the Bees to their third straight league defeat on the road.
Brentford struck first through the returning Mikkel Damsgaard, who pounced on Josh King's loose pass before slotting past a flat-footed Bernd Leno in the 20th minute.
However, in the space of two minutes, Alex Iwobi volleyed Fulham level, before turning provider for Harry Wilson's superb first-time finish.
An Ethan Pinnock own-goal soon after the break gave the hosts breathing space and, ultimately, the victory, despite seeing a further strike from Rodrigo Muniz disallowed following a VAR review for a foul on Nathan Collins in the build-up.
Nevertheless, the hosts climb to seventh place on eight points, four more than Brentford, who sit 10 places lower in 17th.
Data Debrief: Three is the magic number for Fulham
Fulham have won three straight league meetings against Brentford. Indeed, the only other time they have achieved that came in the first three league encounters between the sides in the late 1920s.
Iwobi sparked the turnaround, taking his tally of direct goal involvements to six in his last seven Premier League home games (three goals, three assists), more than he registered in his previous 24 (five).
Wilson's brilliantly taken goal was his fourth against Brentford in the English top flight, double the amount he has scored against any other club in the competition.
Since the start of last season, no team has scored more own-goals in the Premier League than the Bees (four, level with Tottenham), who have now dropped a league-high eight points from winning positions this term.
And there are early signs of concern for Andrews' side, with their tally of four points their lowest after their first five games of a Premier League season.