Football Transfer: Kevin De Bruyne Considering Leaving Manchester City Amid Saudi Pro League Links

Kevin De Bruyne admitted he is "open to everything" when asked about the possibility of leaving Manchester City for the Saudi Pro League. (More Football News)
The decorated midfielder is heading towards the final year of his contract with City, who he joined from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in 2015.
Since then, the Citizens have won six Premier League titles, five EFL Cups, two FA Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup, with De Bruyne playing a starring role in his side's success.
However, the 32-year-old had to make do with a more limited role during the 2023-24 season, in which City landed a record-breaking fourth successive league crown, playing just 26 times after missing five months of action through injury.
And he may consider departing the Etihad Stadium, after revealing he could "earn an incredible amount of money" by spending two years in Saudi Arabia.
"I still have one year of my contract, so I have to think about what can happen," De Bruyne told Belgian broadcasters VTM.
"For Michele [his wife], an exotic adventure is OK. These are also conversations that we are increasingly having as a family.
"My eldest [child] is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play at City. Once the time comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way.
"At my age, you have to be open to everything. You talk about unbelievable amounts in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes, you have to think about that."
The Belgium captain is gearing up for Euro 2024, where Domenico Tedesco's side will play Ukraine, Romania and Slovakia in Group E.
The Red Devils will complete their preparations with friendlies against Montenergro and Luxembourg this week.