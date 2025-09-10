Fenerbahce Reveal Jose Mourinho's Successor: Former Belgium Boss To Take Over Reigns

Domenico Tedesco has been confirmed as Fenerbahce's new boss
Tedesco replaces Jose Mourinho who was sacked last month
Tedesco was in-charge of Belgium from 2023 until 2025
Former Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco has been confirmed as Fenerbahce's new boss following the departure of Jose Mourinho.
Mourinho was relieved of his duties last month following Fenerbahce's failure to qualify for the league phase of the Champions League for the first time since 2008-09.
The Turkish Super Lig giants were beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Benfica in the play-off round, with Fenerbahce already five points behind league leaders Galatasaray.
Mourinho was appointed in June 2024 after being sacked by Roma, and oversaw a second-placed finish in the Turkish Super Lig, finishing 11 points behind Galatasaray.
Fenerbahce are just the second club Mourinho has failed to win a major trophy with since he joined Porto in 2002, having also failed to bring silverware to Tottenham.
But they have opted to replace the 62-year-old with Tedesco, who has put pen to paper on a two-year contract after he was sacked by Belgium in January.
Tedesco took charge of the Red Devils from 2023 until 2025, but a run of just two wins in Belgium's last 10 games saw him replaced by Roberto Martinez.
Tedesco's last match in charge saw Belgium slump to a 1-0 Nations League defeat against Israel in November and meant the Red Devils finished third in their group.
In a statement, the Belgian FA said the national team "did not perform as we hoped" in the Nations League and at Euro 2024, where they lost to France at the last-16 stage.
Tedesco won 12 of his 24 matches in charge of Belgium across all competitions (D6 L6), with his tenure starting brightly with an impressive 13-game unbeaten run.
The 39-year-old also has previous club experience, having taken charge of Erzgebirge Aue, Schalke, Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig before taking over Belgium.
His first game in charge comes this weekend, with Fenerbahce welcoming second-placed Trabzonspor to Istanbul this Sunday.