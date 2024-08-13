English Premier League 2024/25: Manchester City Still Favourites For The PL Title, Claims Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker believes Manchester City should still be considered firm favourites for the Premier League, as they look to win an unprecedented fifth title in a row. (More Football News)
City became the first English team to triumph in four successive league campaigns as they saw off Arsenal's title challenge last term.
And Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side begin their quest for a fifth straight crown away to Chelsea on Sunday.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5, England full-back Walker was confident about his side’s chances, believing they hold the psychological edge over other teams as they have been able to get over the line in tight title races over recent seasons.
He said: “I wouldn’t say it’s an ego, but we’ve done this now four times in a row – this is our trophy to lose.
“I can assure you, when you’re looking down at your arm and you’ve got that gold badge that no one else has got, it’s a good feeling. Long may it continue.”
City’s captain added that despite the consistent success achieved under manager Guardiola, motivation has never waned amongst his team-mates and they feel re-energised and ready to win more trophies this term.
He said: “For us to go and do four in a row off the back of a treble was a great achievement.
“Now, why can’t we go and do five in a row? Why can’t we go and do something I don’t think will probably ever be done again?
"That’s the motivation we have to create from us as a group of players, from me as a captain.”
A potential spanner in the works could be the 115 charges levelled against City by the Premier League in regards to alleged breaches of financial regulations.
It was reported on Monday that the club's hearing will begin in September and run for approximately 10 weeks.