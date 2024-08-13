Portuguese star and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been a huge part of the Red Devils' core in the Premier League. The 29-year-old, who has divided opinions amongst his fan base, might have not led the Red Devils to the Champions League last season but they did beat fellow arch-rival Manchester City to lift the FA Cup at Wembley in May. Bruno's ability to score goals and find passes could be vital if Erik ten Hag could go and challenge the likes of City and Arsenal in the PL.