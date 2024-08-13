The English Premier League 2024/25 season is upon us and there is sense of buzz and fervor around the club fans as they look forward to yet another season of thrill, excitement and much more. (More Football News)
The first game of the season will kick-off on August 16, Friday as Manchester United welcome Fulham at Old Trafford whereas the UEFA Champions League, bearing a new-look, kicking-off in mid-September.
Ahead of the new season, we have picked five players from the Premier League that could go on to have a breakthrough season and give their side some hope of a revival. Here are the five players in the English Premier League, who we think, could go on and lead their side to glory or success in the upcoming season -
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
Portuguese star and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been a huge part of the Red Devils' core in the Premier League. The 29-year-old, who has divided opinions amongst his fan base, might have not led the Red Devils to the Champions League last season but they did beat fellow arch-rival Manchester City to lift the FA Cup at Wembley in May. Bruno's ability to score goals and find passes could be vital if Erik ten Hag could go and challenge the likes of City and Arsenal in the PL.
Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
Arsenal captain and Norwegian talisman Martin Odegaard was not a happy man after his side finished second for a second consecutive season. Despite not losing to the likes of Liverpool and City last season, the Gunners faltered and ended up handing the PL title to Pep Guardiola's side. The 25-year-old Norwegian will be aware of the heartache and will look to take his side to their first title since the Invincibles season of 2003/04.
Phil Foden (Manchester City)
Englishman Phil Foden won the Premier League Player of The Season award last year but to be honest, that could have been Man City player from their side. The likes of Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias or Rodri. The 23-year-old scored 19 goals in the 23/24 season and could be a play vital role again as the Cityzens look for a record fifth title in a row.
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
New manager but same old Liverpool squad. The Reds might have seen the back of their manager Jurgen Klopp but Dutchman Arne Slot will look to keep the same thought process of the German. His main focus will be Mohamed Salah's goal-scoring prowess and if the Egyptian is in the mood, the Reds could be a force to reckon with in the 2024/25 season.
Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
Chelsea's 22-year-old star Cole Palmer was a shining light in their pretty dreadful 2023/24 PL season. During Chelsea's 6-0 win against Everton at Stamford Bridge last season, Palmer scored four goals and bookmarked him to the Euros with England. With new boss at the helm, expect the young forward to shine again and make the Blues a formidable outfit in the 2024/25 PL season.