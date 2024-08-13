Football

Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season

Here are the five players in the English Premier League, who we think, could go on and lead their side to glory or success in the upcoming season

Manchester Citys Phil Foden
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola with Phil Foden (left) Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
info_icon

The English Premier League 2024/25 season is upon us and there is sense of buzz and fervor around the club fans as they look forward to yet another season of thrill, excitement and much more. (More Football News)

The first game of the season will kick-off on August 16, Friday as Manchester United welcome Fulham at Old Trafford whereas the UEFA Champions League, bearing a new-look, kicking-off in mid-September.

Ahead of the new season, we have picked five players from the Premier League that could go on to have a breakthrough season and give their side some hope of a revival. Here are the five players in the English Premier League, who we think, could go on and lead their side to glory or success in the upcoming season -

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Portuguese star and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been a huge part of the Red Devils' core in the Premier League. The 29-year-old, who has divided opinions amongst his fan base, might have not led the Red Devils to the Champions League last season but they did beat fellow arch-rival Manchester City to lift the FA Cup at Wembley in May. Bruno's ability to score goals and find passes could be vital if Erik ten Hag could go and challenge the likes of City and Arsenal in the PL.

Arsenal defender William Saliba. - null
Arsenal 2-0 Lyon: Defenders On Target To Clinch Emirates Cup

BY Stats Perform

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal captain and Norwegian talisman Martin Odegaard was not a happy man after his side finished second for a second consecutive season. Despite not losing to the likes of Liverpool and City last season, the Gunners faltered and ended up handing the PL title to Pep Guardiola's side. The 25-year-old Norwegian will be aware of the heartache and will look to take his side to their first title since the Invincibles season of 2003/04.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Englishman Phil Foden won the Premier League Player of The Season award last year but to be honest, that could have been Man City player from their side. The likes of Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias or Rodri. The 23-year-old scored 19 goals in the 23/24 season and could be a play vital role again as the Cityzens look for a record fifth title in a row.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

New manager but same old Liverpool squad. The Reds might have seen the back of their manager Jurgen Klopp but Dutchman Arne Slot will look to keep the same thought process of the German. His main focus will be Mohamed Salah's goal-scoring prowess and if the Egyptian is in the mood, the Reds could be a force to reckon with in the 2024/25 season.

Ederson celebrates after scoring a penalty in Manchester City's Community Shield win. - null
Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks

BY Stats Perform

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Chelsea's 22-year-old star Cole Palmer was a shining light in their pretty dreadful 2023/24 PL season. During Chelsea's 6-0 win against Everton at Stamford Bridge last season, Palmer scored four goals and bookmarked him to the Euros with England. With new boss at the helm, expect the young forward to shine again and make the Blues a formidable outfit in the 2024/25 PL season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Wriddhiman Saha Set To Play For Bengal In All Three Formats
  2. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  3. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  4. Graham Thorpe: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
Football News
  1. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
  2. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  3. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
  4. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
  5. Luton Town 1-4 Burnley, EFL Championship: Parker's Clarets Start With Handsome Victory
Tennis News
  1. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  2. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  3. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  4. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  5. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; 197 Roads Shut In Himachal
  2. Nomads Of Stigma: The Forever Fight For Justice By India’s Denotified Tribes
  3. Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 21-Day Furlough Again, Reaches Baghpat Ashram
  4. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistan; Video Goes Viral
  5. 'We Can Never Fathom...': IMA Writes To JP Nadda, Demands Special Central Law For Doctors' Safety
Entertainment News
  1. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone
  2. Watch: Munawar Faruqui Apologises For His Controversial Joke On Konkanis After Facing Backlash
  3. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  4. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  5. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
US News
  1. DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights
  2. Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened
  3. Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
  4. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
  5. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. Middle East: Iran Attack On Israel Expected This Week, Says White House; Hamas To Boycott Gaza Peace Talks
  2. 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Syria Amid Memories Of Deadly 2023 Temblor
  3. Greece Wildfires: Thousands Evacuated From Athens After Flames Reach 80ft, 1 Dead
  4. DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights
  5. Trump Faces Backlash As #TrumpPedoFiles Trends After Use Of Jeffrey Epstein's Former Jet | Here's What Happened
Latest Stories
  1. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  4. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistan; Video Goes Viral
  5. Weather News LIVE: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; 197 Roads Shut In Himachal
  6. Watch: Munawar Faruqui Apologises For His Controversial Joke On Konkanis After Facing Backlash
  7. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone
  8. Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets 21-Day Furlough Again, Reaches Baghpat Ashram