William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes scored first-half goals to secure a 2-0 win for Arsenal over Lyon in the Emirates Cup on Sunday. (More Football News)
The defenders both punished Lyon from corners, while Bukayo Saka missed a glorious chance to make it a more emphatic win.
Mikel Arteta's side showed their intent ahead of the new Premier League season, taking an early lead as Declan Rice's corner cleared everyone at the near post, leaving Saliba with an easy header in the middle.
Lyon were caught out in the same way just before the half-hour mark as Rice sent a corner deep this time, and Gabriel flicked a header into the gap left by Lucas Perri.
Saka should have made it 3-0 in the second half after peeling off the back of the defence to reach Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross, but he could only thump his header against the foot of the post.
David Raya was made to work for his clean sheet in the final 10 minutes when Ernest Nuamah raced in behind after Jorginho scuffed a clearance, but the keeper made himself big to send the effort looping wide.
Data Debrief: Arsenal show no mercy
Arsenal are likely to be fighting for the Premier League title once again this year, and they made a statement with their performance on Sunday.
Saliba and Gabriel were both on target from corners again, just as they were so many times last season, while Rice showed off his set-piece prowess by getting two assists.