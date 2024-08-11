Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks

Ederson has confirmed he will stay at Manchester City for the upcoming season amid interest from Saudi Arabia, having held productive talks with boss Pep Guardiola. (More Football News)
Ederson has become a fan favourite at the Etihad Stadium since arriving from Benfica in 2017, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups and the Champions League.
However, the Brazil shot-stopper has seen his future called into question throughout the off-season, with Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal both linked with a big-money move for him.
Ederson said last month he had yet to make a decision on his future, but that has changed after talks with Guardiola and others in the City hierarchy.
The 30-year-old has now committed his future to the club, telling ESPN Brazil after Saturday's Community Shield win over Manchester United: "The decision has been made.
"I will stay at Manchester City this season. I spoke to Pep and it was crucial.
"I'm happy to stay, fully focused on winning more titles here. I also spoke to the board, the directors, my team-mates and I'm staying."
Ederson saved a spot-kick from Jadon Sancho as City beat United on penalties at Wembley on Saturday, with Jonny Evans sending his kick over the bar before Manuel Akanji won it for City.
He also stepped up to convert City's fifth kick when a miss would have handed United victory, leading Guardiola to describe him as the club's joint-best penalty taker alongside Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.
Ederson has kept 112 clean sheets in 250 Premier League appearances for City, placing him joint-seventh in the competition's all-time charts for shutouts, alongside Peter Schmeichel.
Petr Cech (162), David de Gea (147), David Seaman (137), Pepe Reina (134), Hugo Lloris (127) and Tim Howard (116) are the only goalkeepers with more.