Football

Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks

The 30-year-old has now committed his future to the club, telling ESPN Brazil after Saturday's Community Shield win over Manchester United: "The decision has been made

Ederson-Man-City-Pep-Guardiola
Ederson celebrates after scoring a penalty in Manchester City's Community Shield win.
info_icon

Ederson has confirmed he will stay at Manchester City for the upcoming season amid interest from Saudi Arabia, having held productive talks with boss Pep Guardiola. (More Football News)

Ederson has become a fan favourite at the Etihad Stadium since arriving from Benfica in 2017, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups and the Champions League.

However, the Brazil shot-stopper has seen his future called into question throughout the off-season, with Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal both linked with a big-money move for him.

Ederson said last month he had yet to make a decision on his future, but that has changed after talks with Guardiola and others in the City hierarchy.

The 30-year-old has now committed his future to the club, telling ESPN Brazil after Saturday's Community Shield win over Manchester United: "The decision has been made. 

"I will stay at Manchester City this season. I spoke to Pep and it was crucial. 

Pep Guardiola holds the Community Shield after Saturday's win. - null
Pep Guardiola Satisfied With Community Shield Victory But Warns Against Title Conclusions

BY Stats Perform

"I'm happy to stay, fully focused on winning more titles here. I also spoke to the board, the directors, my team-mates and I'm staying."

Ederson saved a spot-kick from Jadon Sancho as City beat United on penalties at Wembley on Saturday, with Jonny Evans sending his kick over the bar before Manuel Akanji won it for City.

He also stepped up to convert City's fifth kick when a miss would have handed United victory, leading Guardiola to describe him as the club's joint-best penalty taker alongside Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

Ederson has kept 112 clean sheets in 250 Premier League appearances for City, placing him joint-seventh in the competition's all-time charts for shutouts, alongside Peter Schmeichel.

Petr Cech (162), David de Gea (147), David Seaman (137), Pepe Reina (134), Hugo Lloris (127) and Tim Howard (116) are the only goalkeepers with more.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  2. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: South Africa's Bowlers Put Them On Top At Stumps
  4. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
Football News
  1. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  2. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  3. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
  4. Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield
  5. 'We Love To Win Finals' - Ruben Dias Revels In Latest Manchester City Triumph At Wembley
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  2. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  5. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  2. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  3. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team
  4. Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics
  5. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Suspends 3 CPWD Engineers Over Irregularities In Construction Of Delhi CM's Official Bungalow
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 4 Bodies Found In 24 Hrs In Gonda; Investigation Underway
  3. Maharashtra: MNS Workers Attack Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy With Coconuts, Cow Dung
  4. Hindenburg Alleges Sebi Chief Had Stakes In Offshore Funds Used In Adani Scam
  5. 'Be On Watch Out': Vice Prez Dhankhar's Warning On Congress Leader's 'Bangladesh Can Happen Here' Remark
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
  2. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  3. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  4. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
US News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  5. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
World News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Brazilian Authorities Investigate What Caused Plane Crash In Sao Paulo Killing 62
  4. North Korea Flows More Trash Balloons Toward South Korea: Seoul
  5. Libya: At Least 9 Dead In Militia Infighting In Capital City Tripoli, Say Officials
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 LIVE Updates: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13