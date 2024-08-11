Football

Pep Guardiola Satisfied With Community Shield Victory But Warns Against Title Conclusions

City's victory came despite the absences of several players that made it to the latter stages of Euro 2024, including Rodri, Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker

Pep-Guardiola-Manchester-City
Pep Guardiola holds the Community Shield after Saturday's win.
info_icon

Pep Guardiola was delighted to see Manchester City begin their season with silverware as they beat Manchester United in the Community Shield, though he warned their triumph means nothing for their hopes of another Premier League title. (More Football News)

Bernardo Silva's header cancelled out Alejandro Garnacho's goal as the Manchester rivals played out a 1-1 draw at Wembley, with City edging the penalty shoot-out 7-6. 

Manuel Akanji scored the decisive kick after Silva, Jadon Sancho and Jonny Evans failed to convert, handing City their first Community Shield triumph since 2019.

City's victory came despite the absences of several players that made it to the latter stages of Euro 2024, including Rodri, Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker.

While Guardiola was delighted to see his side avoid a fourth straight defeat in the annual curtain-raiser to the English season, he warned few conclusions can be drawn as they prepare to hunt a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

BY Stats Perform

"I enjoyed playing against our rival in Manchester United and to start the season with a title is good. We are really pleased," Guardiola told ITV Sport.

"We lost a lot of balls, after transitions they are one of the best teams in the world. They are so dangerous to control, but in the end we did it.

"It is nice to play this game because it means you won something in the previous season.

"Now we'll see how the players come back. The target now is not to win the Premier League, it is, 'okay, next game we'll try and win it'. This is what we have to do."

info_icon

The team that won the Community Shield has only gone on to finish as Premier League champions in one of the last 13 seasons, when City did so in 2018-19.

Goalkeeper Ederson was entrusted with taking City's fifth kick in the shoot-out, when a failure to score would have handed United victory.

Asked about the decision to put Ederson forward, Guardiola said: "He is our best penalty taker, along with Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne. All three are our best."

Guardiola was particularly pleased to see Akanji convert the winning kick after missing from 12 yards in Switzerland's Euro 2024 quarter-final loss to England, saying: "He missed it in the Euros and I love that he had the personality to take it."

