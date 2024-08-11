Football

Manchester United Head Coach Erik Ten Hag 'Hurt' By 'Tough' Community Shield Defeat

Both sides had a spot-kick saved to force sudden death before Jonny Evans' missed penalty set up Manuel Akanji to secure the trophy for Pep Guardiola's side with a 7-6 victory in the shootout

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United "have to hurt" after suffering a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday. (More Football News)

Alejandro Garnacho had given the Red Devils the lead in the 82nd minute before Bernardo Silva's equaliser seven minutes later forced penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Both sides had a spot-kick saved to force sudden death before Jonny Evans' missed penalty set up Manuel Akanji to secure the trophy for Pep Guardiola's side with a 7-6 victory in the shootout.

United also had a Bruno Fernandes goal ruled out for offside, while Marcus Rashford hit the post, and though Ten Hag was largely pleased with the performance from his side, he admitted that made it tougher to accept the result.

"Tough result to take," Ten Hag told ITV. "When the performance is right, when you lose, everyone feels this.

"It hurts in your stomach. You have to feel pain and we have to hurt. We have to take this belief into the league.

"We managed to be on an equal level with Man City and got Rashford high on the pitch and good defending. We created chances, we got pressure on the ball and in possession we had some very good chances from this, so there are many positives we can take.

"We did very good to produce the second goal in the FA Cup final before half-time and weren't able to do that here."

Rashford had the most chances for United but failed to hit the target with any of his three shots as he generated an expected goals of 0.72.

After a prolific first season under Ten Hag, the winger struggled for form last year, netting just eight goals in all competitions.

Asked if he thought Rashford was low on confidence after failing to test Ederson, Ten Hag brushed concerns aside, instead looking at the positives in his performance.

"No, I think he was several times in very good positions, I am very pleased he is getting in those positions,” he said in his press conference.

"Keep going and keep getting in those positions, and he will score goals."

