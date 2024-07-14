Football

ENG Vs ESP Final: Southgate Needs UEFA Euro Win To Be Considered England Great - Carragher

Many have hailed G England's Gareth most successful boss in recent days, but Jamie Carragher feels he must lift a trophy to be considered alongside Alf Ramsey

England manager, Gareth Southgate.
info_icon

Jamie Carragher believes Gareth Southgate needs to win the Euro 2024 final against Spain to be considered among England's most successful managers. (Live Streaming | Football News)

Southgate has led England to back-to-back European Championship finals, and they face Spain in Berlin on Sunday, targeting an end to their 58-year wait for an international honour. 

In reaching the showpiece at this year's tournament, England have now made more major tournament finals in four attempts under Southgate (two), than they did in their first 23 appearances at the World Cups and Euros combined (one) before his tenure.

But for much of England's time in Germany, Southgate has come under fire for his defensive approach, though only Walter Winterbottom (383) and Alf Ramsey (224) have overseen more England goals than his 212.

England's quarter-final win over Switzerland was his 100th game in charge, becoming the third Three Lions boss to bring up three figures, after Winterbottom (139 games between 1946 and 1962) and World Cup winner Ramsey (133 between 1963 and 1974).

The Three Lions needed penalties to get past Murat Yakin's men, and for just the second time in their 10th shoot-out at a major tournament, England scored every single one of their penalties (5/5), also doing so against Spain at Euro 96 (4/4), a tournament that ended with Southgate missing a semi-final spot-kick versus Germany.

England boss Gareth Southgate - null
ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate Dares To Dream Ahead Of European Championship Final

BY Stats Perform

Southgate's side showed further resilience in the last four as Ollie Watkins' goal sealed a comeback win over the Netherlands, becoming the first side in European Championship history to reach the final despite trailing in both the quarter-final and semi-final.

Since his appointment in 2018, England have won 61 matches under him, drawing 24 and losing 16. His 60.4% win ratio puts him fifth among all Three Lions managers, after Sam Allardyce (100%), Fabio Capello (66.7%), Ramsey (61.1%) and Glenn Hoddle (60.7%).

Many have hailed Southgate as England's most successful boss in recent days, but Carragher feels he must lift a trophy to be considered alongside Ramsey.

"No more gallant losers. England must change that tired 58-year-old script and win the European Championship on Sunday night to turn a good tournament into a truly successful one," Carragher wrote in a column for The Telegraph. 

"For too long we have been the world’s biggest underachievers at major events. There has been too much credit afforded for penalty shoot-out defeats in semi-finals, or even at the last Euros when the loss could not camouflage that the Italians were there for the taking and ought to have been beaten.

"Further back, Italia 90 is viewed like it was some kind of golden era of English football, when in truth we didn’t play great for most of the tournament and lost to the first decent team we played.

One day after his 17th birthday, Lamine Yamal will carry Spain's Euro 2024 final hopes. - null
ENG Vs ESP, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Yamal Will Be Difficult To Stop - England Captain Kane

BY Stats Perform

"In the build-up to the Spain match, there are worrying signs that this undercurrent lingers. Not from the players, but from some elements of England’s support who are already content, no matter the outcome.

"The ‘minimum requirement’ was achieved with a semi-final place, with anything more seen as a bonus. This is the language of the plucky underdog. Spain will love it every time they hear an England fan express such a view.

"Here is another example of a lack of winning mentality. The question was asked over the past few days if Gareth Southgate is England’s most successful coach because he has led the country to two finals, including the first on foreign soil.

"Sorry, but he is not. Southgate needs to match Sir Alf Ramsey and win a trophy to be worthy of that description. Beat Spain and this conversation can be started.

"England’s display against the Dutch was a wonderful anomaly, not part of a trend. Everyone can see that and Southgate was rightly lauded for getting the big decisions 100 per cent right. That does not mean every move he made before that should be re-evaluated. Coaches, like their teams, can evolve over time."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 Live Streaming: Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Final Match To Take Series 4-1
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Highlights: India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Harare, Take Series 4-1
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Bring In Dutch Striker Joshua Zirkzee
  2. Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Returns To Individual Training
  3. ENG Vs ESP, Final: Will Lamine Yamal Play? How Germany Labour Laws Thwart Spain's Young Talent In Extra Time
  4. ENG Vs ESP Final: Southgate Needs UEFA Euro Win To Be Considered England Great - Carragher
  5. ENG Vs ESP, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Yamal Will Be Difficult To Stop - England Captain Kane
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  3. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Highlights, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Back-To-Back Champion Carlos Alcaraz 'Repeating The Dream'
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More
  2. Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Overconfidence’ Hurt BJP's Expectations In Lok Sabha Elections
  3. RSS-Backed ABVP Alleged Congress Youth Wing Vandalised DU Student Union Office
  4. 'A Hundred Million': PM Modi's X Followers Cross 100M, More Than Taylor Swift Or Biden
  5. Teenager Shoots Dead 32-Year-Old Patient At GTB Hospital In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  3. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  4. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
US News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  3. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  4. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
  5. Photos: Donald Trump Shot Through His Ear At Butler Rally Shooting
World News
  1. Mohammed Deif Alive, Says Hamas, After Israeli Strike Kills At Least 90
  2. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  3. Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania Rally; Shooter Dead
  4. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  5. Kate Middleton Arrives At Wimbledon In Rare Public Sighting Since Cancer Diagnosis Announcement
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More