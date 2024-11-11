Football

Poppy And English Football: Here's Why Wrexham Captain James McClean 'Will Never Wear' The Flower Badge

The 35-year-old has a history of facing abuse and discrimination for his stance, including death threats and sectarian slurs. Despite the backlash, he remains committed to his principles

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
brownie X james mcclean
Wrexham captain James McClean with his teammates on Remembrance Day. Photo: X | Brownie
info_icon

Wrexham captain James McClean has once again ignited a heated debate by not wearing a poppy during the game and opting out of Remembrance Day commemorations. (More Football News)

The former Republic of Ireland international has faced criticism and abuse for his stance over the years but remains resolute in his position. McClean did not wear a poppy or participate in the minute's silence before Wrexham's League One match against Mansfield Town on Saturday.

"The poppy represents for me an entirely different meaning to what it does for others," McClean explained in a post on Instagram. "Am I offended by someone wearing a poppy? No, absolutely not, what does offend me tho, is having the poppy try be forced upon me."

McClean's decision stems from the complex history of Northern Ireland and its troubles. He believes the poppy has become a symbol of British military involvement in conflicts, including those in Ireland.

The Bloody Sunday massacre in Derry in 1972, where British soldiers opened fire on civil rights protestors, is a particularly poignant event for McClean. "That is why I never have and never will wear a poppy," he added in his post.

Umpire Sharfuddoula, right, wipes the blood off Sajid Khan's chin after the latter was hit by a ball during the day two of third Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi. - AP/Anjum Naveed
PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2: Bloodied Sajid Khan Smashes England Bowlers For Sixes - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 35-year-old has a history of facing abuse and discrimination for his stance, including death threats and sectarian slurs. Despite the backlash, he remains committed to his principles.

"One thing I never have and never will do, is bend the knee to compromise my convictions," McClean declared.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has previously condemned the abuse directed at McClean, while the Football Association (FA) has fined him for past social media posts. While some understand McClean's perspective, others argue that the poppy is a symbol of respect for those who have sacrificed their lives in the war.

Who Are Wrexham

Wrexham AFC, affectionately known as the "Red Dragons," competes in EFL League One, which is the third tier of English football. Established in 1864, Wrexham is one of the oldest football clubs in the world. The club’s primary colours are red and white.

Wrexham plays at the Racecourse Ground, located in north-western Wrexham. The stadium, which opened in 1807, has a capacity of just over 10,000 spectators and is recognized as the world's oldest football stadium still hosting international matches.

The club has gained significant popularity in the United States after being purchased by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in February 2021. This popularity surged thanks to the FX show "Welcome to Wrexham," which documented the club's takeover and the events that unfolded both on and off the field.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lanka T10 Super League Player Draft: Check Final Squads Of All Six Teams
  2. IPL Mega Auction: James Anderson Headed To Chennai Super Kings? Michael Vaughan Deems It Likely
  3. Champions Trophy: PCB To Seek Clarity From ICC After India's Refusal To Visit Pakistan
  4. Manjrekar Criticizes Gambhir’s Press Conference Style, Urges BCCI To Reconsider Role
  5. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler 'Enjoyed' Setting England On Way To Second Win
Football News
  1. Ruben Amorim Relishing 'Difficult' Manchester United Challenge
  2. La Liga: Rodrygo And Vazquez Add To Growing Real Madrid Injury Problems
  3. Poppy And English Football: Here's Why Wrexham Captain James McClean 'Will Never Wear' The Flower Badge
  4. Concacaf Nations League Quarter-Finals: USA Recall Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie
  5. Turkish Super Lig: Court Sentences Ex-Club President Faruk Koca To Jail For Attacking Referee
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
  2. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  4. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  5. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  2. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  3. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match
  4. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand
  5. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: China Thrash Thailand 15-0 In Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Indian Oil Refinery In Vadodara; No Casualties
  2. 'LIE': TMC Alleges EC Of Becoming BJP's Wing After Delay In Action Against Sukanta Majumdar
  3. Karnataka Minister Calls HD Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya'; Sparks Row
  4. Jharkhand Elections: JMM MLA Basant Soren Talks To Outlook About The Development of Dumka Region
  5. Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Gunfight After Torching Shops, Homes, CRPF Camp In Jiribam
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign