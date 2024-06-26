Football

Ecuador Vs Jamaica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 2 Game

Here's how to watch the Ecuador vs Jamaica Group B, Matchday 2 game of the Copa America 2024 in India and other parts of the world

Ecuador and Jamaica are all set to lock horns in a bid to stay in contention for a quarterfinals spot in Copa America 2024. Both teams will try to outshine the other on Thursday, June 27 (IST) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (More Football News)

This match will be crucial for both as they are bruised with defeats in their opening matches. Jamaica fell 0-1 to debutants Mexico and Ecuador narrowly lost out 1-2 to Venezuela. The team which loses this match will be packing its bags early exiting the tournament.

Ecuador Vs Jamaica: Head To Head Record

Ecuador holds the upper hand historically, having won three out of four previous meetings against Jamaica. The last encounter in September 2018 was a friendly match that saw Ecuador secure a 2-0 victory.

Here is how you can watch Ecuador Vs Jamaica Group B, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world.

When to watch Ecuador Vs Jamaica Group B, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024?

The Ecuador Vs Jamaica Group B, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 game will be played on Thursday, June 27 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 3:30AM IST.

Where to watch Ecuador Vs Jamaica Group B, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024?

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

Squads

Ecuador

  • Goalkeepers: 22-Alexander Domínguez (Liga de Quito), 1-Hernán Galíndez (Huracán), 12-Moisés Ramírez (Independiente del Valle).

  • Defenders: 2-Félix Torres (Corinthians), 24-José Hurtado (Bragantino), 17-Ángelo Preciado (Sparta Praga), 6-William Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt), 3-Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen), 4-Joel Ordóñez (Brujas), 25-Jackson Porozo (Kasimpasa Spor Kulubu), 26-Andrés Micolta (Pachuca), 7-Layan Loor (Universidad Católica de Ecuador).

  • Midfielders: 5-José Cifuentes (Cruzeiro), 10-Kendry Páez (Independiente del Valle), 18-Joao Ortiz (Independiente del Valle), 8-Carlos Gruezo (San José de USA), 15-Ángel Mena (León), 21-Alan Franco (Atlético Mineiro), 23-Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea), 9-John Yeboah (Raków Częstochowa)

  • Forwards: 14-Alan Minda (Cercle Brugge), 13-Enner Valencia (Internacional de Porto Alegre), 16-Jeremy Sarmiento (Ipswich), 19-Jordy Caicedo (Atlas), 20-Janner Corozo (Barcelona), 11-Kevin Rodríguez (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise).

Jamaica

  • Goalkeepers: 24-Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), 23-Jahmali Waite (El Paso Locomotive), 1-Shaquan Davis (Mount Pleasant), 13-Coniah Boyce-Clarke (Reading)

  • Defenders: 17-Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union), 3-Michael Hector (Charlton Athletic), 25-Amari’i Bell (Luton Town), 4-Richard King (Cavalier), 2-Dexter Lembikisa (Hearts), 22-Greg Leigh (Oxford United), 6-Di’Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday), 5-Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), 12-Wesley Harding (Millwall), 21-Jon Bell (Seattle Sounders).

  • Midfielders: 10-Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham), 19-Kevon Lambert (Real Salt Lake), 18-Alex Marshall (Portmore United), 15-Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City), 14-Kasey Palmer (Coventry City), 16-Karoy Anderson (Charlton Athletic).

  • Forwards 11-Shamar Nicholson (Clermont), 26-Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), 9-Michail Antonio (West Ham United), 7-Demarai Gray (Al Ettifaq), 20-Renaldo Cephas (Ankaragucu), 8-Kaheim Dixon (Arnett Gardens).

