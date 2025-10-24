LDU Quito 3-0 Palmeiras, Copa Libertadores 2025 Semi-Final Leg 1: Ecuadorian Side Seal Big Win Against Favourites

LDU Quito defeated Palmeiras 3-0 in Copa Libertadores 2025 semi-final
All goals scored in first half of the first leg at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado
Gabriel Villamil netted two goals, aided by a penalty from Lisandro Alzugaray
Ecuador's LDU Quito Liga de Quito delivered a commanding performance against favourites Palmeiras, winning 3-0 in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores 2025 semi-final held at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito on Thursday, October 23.
This decisive victory places the Ecuadorian side in a strong position to secure a potential second South American title, having previously eliminated Botafogo and Sao Paulo.
All three goals were scored in the first half: Gabriel Villamil opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a close-range finish, Lisandro Alzugaray doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 27th minute after a handball by Palmeiras midfielder Andreas Pereira, and Villamil added his second just before halftime following a swift counter-attack.
Decisive First-Half Performance Secures Lead
The Ecuadorian side played better since kick-off. The Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium, situated over 2,800 metres (9,200 feet) above sea level, offered a valuable home advantage. LDU Quito had already squandered several opportunities when Gabriel Villamil scored the first of his two goals from close range in the 16th minute.
Andreas Pereira then gave away a handball, allowing Lisandro Alzugaray to convert a penalty in the 27th minute, making it 2-0. This penalty offered no chance to Palmeiras substitute goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, as regular starter Weverton remains injured.
Palmeiras improved their play, forcing Liga goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez to work harder. However, a counter-attack seconds before the break saw Villamil score his second goal, putting the hosts 3-0 up.
LDU Quito last played a Copa Libertadores final in 2008, when they won their first and only title at the Maracana Stadium after a penalty shootout against Fluminense.
In another semi-final, Brazil's Flamengo beat Argentina's Racing Club 1-0 on Wednesday in their first-leg encounter. The second leg will take place next week in Buenos Aires. The Copa Libertadores final is scheduled for November 29 in Lima.
(With AP Inputs)