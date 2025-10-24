LDU Quito 3-0 Palmeiras, Copa Libertadores 2025 Semi-Final Leg 1: Ecuadorian Side Seal Big Win Against Favourites

Lisandro Alzugaray of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria celebrates scoring his side's second goal, from the penalty spot, against Brazil's Palmeiras during a Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg soccer match in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Lisandro Alzugaray of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria celebrates scoring his side's second goal, from the penalty spot, against Brazil's Palmeiras during a Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg soccer match in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa