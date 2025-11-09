FC Barcelona Vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Match On TV & Online?

Barca take on Celta Vigo in the La Liga 2025-26 fixture
The match will take place at the Estadio de Balaidos
Barca need to win in order to stay in hunt for the top spot
La Liga 2025-26 season takes an interesting turn this Sunday when Celta Vigo welcome La Liga giants, FC Barcelona at the Estadio de Balaidos.
Barca come into this fixture on the back of some mixed results: a 2-1 defeat to rivals Real Madrid and a 3-3 draw with Club Brugges in the Champions League either side of a 3-1 win against Elche.
Elsewhere, Celta Vigo have been in resurgent form with their leading goal-scorer Borja Iglesias in prime form. Barca are welcoming back Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski whereas defender Andreas Christensen could also make his return against Celta Vigo following an injury scare.
FC Barcelona Vs Celta Vigo, La Liga: Match Details
Location: Vigo, Spain
Stadium: Estadio de Balaídos
Date: Monday, November 10
Kick-off Time: 1:30 AM IST
FC Barcelona Vs Celta Vigo, La Liga: Head-to-head
Total matches: 134
Celta Vigo won: 28
FC Barcelona won: 74
Draws: 32
FC Barcelona Vs Celta Vigo, La Liga: Live Streaming
When and where will the FC Barcelona Vs Celta Vigo, Spanish La Liga 2025-26 match be played?
The FC Barcelona Vs Celta Vigo, Spanish League 2025-26 match will be played at Estadio de Balaídos on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 1:30 a.m. IST.
Where will the FC Barcelona Vs Celta Vigo, Spanish La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The FC Barcelona Vs Celta Vigo, Spanish La Liga 2025-26 match will not be telecast in India. However, one can catch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Premier Sports.