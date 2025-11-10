Football

Celta Vigo 2-4 FC Barcelona, La Liga: Lewandowski Hat-Trick Settles Six-Goal Contest

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick to help Barcelona gain ground on Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday. After Madrid was held by Rayo Vallecano to a 0-0 draw — its second consecutive setback following a Champions League loss at Liverpool — Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal led Barcelona to a 4-2 victory at Celta Vigo to move the Catalan club within three points of the lead. Villarreal, which won 2-0 at Espanyol on Saturday for its third league victory in a row, stayed in third place, five points behind Madrid. Atletico Madrid, which beat Levante 3-1 at home on Saturday, was fourth, six points off the lead.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
La Liga soccer Celta Vigo vs Barcelona-
Barcelona players celebrate at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
1/9
La Liga soccer Celta Vigo vs Barcelona-Celta players
Celta players gather on the pitch at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
La Liga soccer Celta Vigo vs Barcelona-Barcelonas Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, passes the ball challenged by Celta's Sergio Carreira, right, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
La Liga soccer Celta Vigo vs Barcelona-Celtas Borja Iglesias
Celta's Borja Iglesias, right, pressures Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
La Liga soccer Celta Vigo vs Barcelona-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
La Liga soccer Celta Vigo vs Barcelona-Barcelonas Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
La Liga soccer Celta Vigo vs Barcelona-Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores his side's 2nd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
| Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Celta's Marcos Alonso protests to referee after he awards a penalty to Barcelona during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona in Vigo, Spain. La Liga soccer Celta Vigo vs Barcelona-Celta's Marcos Alonso
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
La Liga soccer Celta Vigo vs Barcelona-Celtas Sergio Carreira
Celta's Sergio Carreira, center, is congratulated after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
La Liga soccer Celta Vigo vs Barcelona-Barcelonas Lewandowski
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona in Vigo, Spain. | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mitchell Starc’s Lethal Yorker Leaves Harry Dixon In Pain And Umpire’s Finger Up - Video

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Series Still Favors Kiwis 2-1

  3. Melbourne Stars Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women's BBL 2025: Match Abandoned Due To Rain Interruptions

  4. Women's Premier League Mega Auction 2025: Player Retention Rule Explained

  5. 'Stop Linking Cricket With Politics': Afghanistan Chief Selector Asadullah Lashes Out At Australia

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  2. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

  3. 2025 WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina Sinks Aryna Sabalenka To Win Season Finale

  4. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  5. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Campaign Ends for High-Stakes Bihar Polls, Setting Stage for Final Phase of Voting

  2. Telangana’s Prestige Battle: Why Jubilee Hills Matters More Than Ever for Revanth Reddy

  3. Congress Party Distances Itself from Shashi Tharoor’s Remarks on LK Advani

  4. Manipur Public Service Commission Exams Postponed After Question Paper 'mix up'

  5. Unidentified Drone Spotted Near Matoshree, Aaditya Thackeray Highlights Privacy Concerns

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Tens Of Thousands In Lisbon Protest Labour Reforms

  2. Hundreds Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks Near Malaysia–Thailand Border

  3. Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Signals Youth-Led Progressive Shift In New York Politics

  4. Trump Administration Probes 175 Cases Of H-1B Visa Misuse, Says US Labour Department

  5. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers