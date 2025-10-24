LDU Quito Vs Palmeiras Live Streaming, Copa Libertadores Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch First Leg

Palmeiras players train before the Copa Libertadores semi-final against LDU Quito. Photo: X/SE Palmeiras

Welcome to our live coverage of the first-leg match of the CONMEBOL (Copa) Libertadores 2025 semi-final between LDU Quito and Palmeiras at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador on Friday (October 24). The Ecuadorian champions are hosting the Brazilian heavyweights, having eliminated defending champions Botafogo (round of 16) and Sao Paulo (quarter-final), both Brazilian sides, in the previous rounds. But their opponents Palmeiras have also had a dominant campaign, winning all six Group G matches and beating four-time winners from Argentina, River Plate, in the quarter-finals. Follow the live football score and updates from the premier South American club tournament.

LIVE UPDATES