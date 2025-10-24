LDU Quito Vs Palmeiras Live Streaming, Copa Libertadores Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch First Leg
LDU Quito Vs Palmeiras Live Score, Copa Libertadores Semi-Final: Catch all the action from the first-leg, last four match of the premier South American club tournament at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador
Palmeiras players train before the Copa Libertadores semi-final against LDU Quito. Photo: X/SE Palmeiras
Welcome to our live coverage of the first-leg match of the CONMEBOL (Copa) Libertadores 2025 semi-final between LDU Quito and Palmeiras at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador on Friday (October 24). The Ecuadorian champions are hosting the Brazilian heavyweights, having eliminated defending champions Botafogo (round of 16) and Sao Paulo (quarter-final), both Brazilian sides, in the previous rounds. But their opponents Palmeiras have also had a dominant campaign, winning all six Group G matches and beating four-time winners from Argentina, River Plate, in the quarter-finals. Follow the live football score and updates from the premier South American club tournament.
LIVE UPDATES
LDU Quito Vs Palmeiras Live Score, Copa Libertadores Semi-Final: Start Time, Streaming Details
The match kicks off at 6am IST. The LDU Quito vs Palmeiras, Copa Libertadores semi-final first leg will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be shown in Brazil on Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN Brazil and in Ecuador on Disney+ Premium Sur, ESPN Colombia.