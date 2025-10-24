LDU Quito Vs Palmeiras Live Streaming, Copa Libertadores Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch First Leg

LDU Quito Vs Palmeiras Live Score, Copa Libertadores Semi-Final: Catch all the action from the first-leg, last four match of the premier South American club tournament at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
LDU Quito Vs Palmeiras live score conmebol copa libertadores 2025 semi-final updates highlights
Palmeiras players train before the Copa Libertadores semi-final against LDU Quito. Photo: X/SE Palmeiras
Welcome to our live coverage of the first-leg match of the CONMEBOL (Copa) Libertadores 2025 semi-final between LDU Quito and Palmeiras at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador on Friday (October 24). The Ecuadorian champions are hosting the Brazilian heavyweights, having eliminated defending champions Botafogo (round of 16) and Sao Paulo (quarter-final), both Brazilian sides, in the previous rounds. But their opponents Palmeiras have also had a dominant campaign, winning all six Group G matches and beating four-time winners from Argentina, River Plate, in the quarter-finals. Follow the live football score and updates from the premier South American club tournament.
LIVE UPDATES

LDU Quito Vs Palmeiras Live Score, Copa Libertadores Semi-Final: Start Time, Streaming Details

The match kicks off at 6am IST. The LDU Quito vs Palmeiras, Copa Libertadores semi-final first leg will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be shown in Brazil on Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Sky+, Vivo Play, ESPN Brazil and in Ecuador on Disney+ Premium Sur, ESPN Colombia.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W, Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal Shatter Records In 212-Run Opening Stand

  3. Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja Set To Play For Saurashtra In Round 2 Clash Against MP

  4. Shashi Tharoor Reacts To India’s Loss Against Australia In 2nd ODI, Says Team Selection Cost The Game

  5. India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit’s Heroics In Vain As Aussies Seal Two-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi Skips ASEAN Summit In KL For Second Time

  2. Adhocism at the Helm: How Himachal’s Top Bureaucracy Slipped into A Governance Experiment

  3. 'Bachke Rehna Re Baba': Cong Claims PM Not Going For ASEAN Summit To Avoid Meeting Trump

  4. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  5. Fraudulent Voter Deletion Scam Uncovered In Karnataka’s Aland Constituency

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  3. Israel Supreme Court Delays Hearing On Media Access To Gaza

  4. Tensions Escalate Between US And Colombia Amid Trade And Drug Smuggling Dispute

  5. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

Latest Stories

  1. DIFF 2025: Homebound To Songs Of Forgotten Trees – Here's The Full Lineup Of Dharamshala International Film Festival

  2. Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Halal Products; Congress Criticises Remarks Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  3. Bill Gates Says 'Jai Shree Krishna' As He Greets Smriti Irani's Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Promo–Watch

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. AQI in Punjab & Haryana: Air Quality Deteriorates Post-Diwali Despite Lowest Farm Fire Count

  6. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  7. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: IND-W Into Semifinals With 53-run Win

  8. Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster