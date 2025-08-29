Yeremy Pino signs for the Eagles from La Liga's Villarreal
Eagles lost Eberechi Eze to Arsenal in the transfer window
Oliver Glasner's side will be competing in the Conference League
Crystal Palace have confirmed the arrival of Yeremy Pino from Villarreal in a deal reportedly worth up to £26m.
Pino, who has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Oliver Glanser's side, arrives at Selhurst Park aiming to fill the gap left by Eberechi Eze in the final third.
The 22-year-old bolsters Palace's attacking ranks following a stellar season in La Liga in 2024-25, with his performances helping Villarreal qualify for the Champions League.
Indeed, he recorded 13 goal involvements (four goals, nine assists) in 35 appearances across all competitions, the fourth-highest tally in Villarreal's squad.
Pino also created 43 chances for his team-mates, a total only bettered by Sergi Cardona (45) and Alex Baena (95), with the latter joining Atletico Madrid this summer.
"I'm very happy to be here," said Pino after signing. "It is a dream of mine to come to the Premier League, to a historic club like Crystal Palace, and I hope that I can help the team."
Pino becomes just Palace's third summer signing, after Walter Benitez's arrival from PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer and defender Borna Sosa's switch from Ajax.
It is set to be a busy 72 hours for the Eagles ahead of the transfer deadline on September 1, with the club exploring deals for defenders amid speculation surrounding Marc Guehi.
Palace are bracing for a bid from Premier League champions Liverpool for the England international, and have already reportedly sought out his replacement.
It was reported on Friday that Palace are pushing to sign Jaydee Canvot of Toulouse, while they are also exploring a deal to bring Manchester City's Manuel Akanji to the club.