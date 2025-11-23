Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Stunning Pino Finish Condemns Edwards To Losing Start

Wolves are the first team since Newcastle United in 2021-22 (14 games) to fail to win any of their opening 12 Premier League matches of a season

Yeremy Pino celebrates his goal against Wolves
  • Rob Edwards' first game in charge of struggling Wolves ended in a 2-0 defeat

  • Two goals in six second-half minutes from Daniel Munoz and Yeremy Pino did the damage for Crystal Palace

  • Palace surged up to fourth in the Premier League table with the win

Crystal Palace surged up to fourth in the Premier League table as Rob Edwards' first game in charge of struggling Wolves ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Two goals in six second-half minutes from Daniel Munoz and Yeremy Pino did the damage for Palace, who squandered multiple chances prior to edging ahead at Molineux.

Jean-Philippe Mateta could not believe it when he shot wide of the right post after being played through on goal by Pino, while Daichi Kamada was denied by Sam Johnstone.

Wolves had opportunities of their own to take the lead, with Ladislav Krejci unable to convert the rebound from Joao Gomes' deflected free-kick, which was just about kept out by Dean Henderson.

But the deadlock was broken in the 63rd minute when Munoz scored into an empty net after Adam Wharton's initial strike was blocked by team-mate Maxence Lacroix.

And Pino quickly doubled Palace's lead, bending the ball around Johnstone and in off the crossbar from outside the box after Wolves had lost the ball while playing out from the back.

Jhon Arias and David Moller Wolfe both failed to get on the scoresheet for the hosts, with the Eagles holding onto their sheet with resilient defending.

Data Debrief: Pino soars again on the road

Edwards will be disappointed in how his side defended, especially at home, but there was plenty of promise shown in the attacking third.

Wolves produced 1.76 from eight shots, one of which was on target, while Palace accumulated 1.35 xG from 10 attempts.

Pino has now been involved in five goals in his last five away games for Crystal Palace in all competitions (two goals, three assists), scoring in his last two away games at Anfield against Liverpool in October and at Molineux.

Wolves, meanwhile, are the first team since Newcastle in 2021-22 (14 games) to fail to win any of their opening 12 Premier League matches of a season, while their two points from 12 games so far are the third-fewest in top-flight history after 12 games, behind Manchester United in 1930-31 (0) and Sheffield United in 2020-21 (one).

