Football

Croatia Vs Italy, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch CRO Vs ITA Group B Matchday 3

Ahead of CRO Vs ITA, at the UEFA Euro 2024, Group B encounter, get to know the live telecast and online streaming information that will be played at the Leipzig Stadium

Euro 2024 Soccer Italy Albania Photo_7
Italy players celebrate team's goal against Albania Photo: AP
info_icon

Italy lock horns against Croatia knowing a win would suffice and keep the respective team's Euro 2024 survival in this crunch Group B match on Monday, June 24. (More Football News)

Italy lost to Spain 1-0 and Croatia drew 2-2 to Albania after conceding a stoppage time equalizer that left both sides looking for results elsewhere going into their final group game.

Italy, who had defeated Albania in their opening Group B game, will go through to the knockout phase if they avoid defeat. However, the reigning champions will face elimination if they lose to Croatia and Albania beat Spain in other Group B match.

Here is how, when and where you can watch Croatia vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024 Group B Matchday 3 football game

When is Croatia vs Italy, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B Matchday 3?

The Euro 2024 Croatia vs Italy Group B match will kick off on 12:30 AM IST on June 25, Tuesday at the Leipzig Stadium.

Where to watch Croatia vs Italy, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B Matchday 3?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sanskrit, Hindi, Dogri, Odia: Linguistic Diversity On Display In Lok Sabha As New Members Take Oath
  2. Atishi's Health Deteriorating Due To Fast, Doctors Have Advised Hospitalisation: AAP
  3. Toy Train Overturns, Kills 11-Year-Old At Chandigarh’s Elante Mall
  4. Day In Pics: June 24, 2024
  5. Dance With Democracy: The Rise Of Sanjana Jatav
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Says He Had Worked Tirelessly Work For 22 Years To Achieve Success: It’s Not Overnight Fame
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, Cut Four-Tier Wedding Cake At Their Reception
  3. Khushi Kapoor Doesn’t Regard Herself To Be The ‘Rage’, Is Thankful For All Kinds Of Criticism
  4. Sara Ali Khan Is In New York, Says ‘Surreal To Be Back To The City That Housed 96 Kgs Of Me’
  5. Nagarjuna Apologises After Video Of His Bodyguard Pushing A Specially-Abled Fan Goes Viral, Says Just Came To My Notice
Sports News
  1. Bielsa Left Wanting More Despite Winning Start At Copa America
  2. Croatia Vs Italy, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch CRO Vs ITA Group B Matchday 3
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  5. IND's Tour Of ZIM 2024: Shubman Gill Likely To Lead India With Key Stars Rested - Report
World News
  1. As Katy Perry Exits 'American Idol', These Are 7 Pop Stars Who Could Replace Her
  2. Marissa Teijo Becomes Oldest Miss Texas USA Pageant At 71
  3. Nasa And Boeing Knew Of Helium Leak Before Starliner Launch, Leaving Astronauts Stuck In Space
  4. MTV’s "The Real World: Miami" Fame Sarah Becker Dead At 52, Committed Suicide
  5. Netanyahu Says He Won't Agree To A Deal That Ends The War In Gaza, Testing The Latest Truce Proposal
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Toll Reaches 57