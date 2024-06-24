Croatia Vs Italy, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch CRO Vs ITA Group B Matchday 3

Italy lock horns against Croatia knowing a win would suffice and keep the respective team's Euro 2024 survival in this crunch Group B match on Monday, June 24. (More Football News)
Italy lost to Spain 1-0 and Croatia drew 2-2 to Albania after conceding a stoppage time equalizer that left both sides looking for results elsewhere going into their final group game.
Italy, who had defeated Albania in their opening Group B game, will go through to the knockout phase if they avoid defeat. However, the reigning champions will face elimination if they lose to Croatia and Albania beat Spain in other Group B match.
Here is how, when and where you can watch Croatia vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024 Group B Matchday 3 football game
When is Croatia vs Italy, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B Matchday 3?
The Euro 2024 Croatia vs Italy Group B match will kick off on 12:30 AM IST on June 25, Tuesday at the Leipzig Stadium.
Where to watch Croatia vs Italy, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B Matchday 3?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.