Andorra 0-1 Albania, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Red And Blacks Hold Firm With Qualification In Sight
Albania edged bottom side Andorra 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at Estadi de la FAF, with Kristjan Asllani's 67th-minute goal proving decisive. Facing Andorra, who are rooted at the bottom of Group K with just one point, the Red and Blacks were made to fight to break down their defence. Rey Manaj and Berat Djimsiti came close to giving Albania the lead, but Asllani's second-half counter-attacking goal was enough to take them to second place behind England, with World Cup qualification play-offs in sight.
