Croatia and Albania are all set to face off for the very first time in a competitive tournament on Wednesday, June 19 at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Both sides, wounded by opening-game defeats in Group B, find themselves in a desperate fight for survival. This winner-takes-all clash could mark the end of the Euro dream for the losing team. (More Football News)
Croatia, the 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up, faced a heavy defeat against Spain on Saturday, losing 3-0 after conceding all three goals in the first half. They had a goal disallowed in the second half, and Bruno Petkovic managed to score from a rebound after Unai Simon saved his initial penalty kick.
It was a bad start for the Checkered Ones, who must win this match to stay in contention for the knockout rounds. The Red and Blacks also face a crucial challenge after their impressive start, where they took the lead against Italy in just 23 seconds but failed to maintain it.
Overall, this match is a must-win for both teams, as it could determine their fate in the championship.
Here are all the details about Croatia Vs Albania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B matchday 2 Live Streaming:
When to watch Croatia Vs Albania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B match?
The Croatia Vs Albania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B match will be played on Wednesday, June 19 at Volksparkstadion Hamburg at 6:30PM IST.
Where to watch Croatia Vs Albania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group B match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.