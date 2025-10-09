Belarus Vs Denmark Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Designated hosts Belarus take on Denmark at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers matchday 7 fixture on Thursday (October 9). Watch the Belarus Vs Denmark football match live tonight.
This Group C fixture is officially a Belarus home match. But due to Belarusian involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Belarus are required to play their home matches at neutral venues, and behind closed doors.
The two teams enter the tie with contrasting results in their recent outings. Belarus have struggled throughout the qualifiers, suffering defeats against Greece (5-1) and Scotland (2-0). They are at the bottom of the Group C table with zero points. Denmark, meanwhile, are joint-top of the group, having drawn 0-0 with Scotland and beaten Greece 3-0.
Belarus have never qualified for a FIFA World Cup Finals, and their current qualifying campaign suggests that achieving that milestone looks impossible. On the contrary, Denmark have qualified for six editions, including a round of 16 appearance in 2018.
As things stand, Brian Riemer's Danish Dynamite are well-positioned in Group C to push for automatic qualification, while Carlos Alos' White Wings face near-elimination.
Belarus Vs Denmark Head-To-Head Record
This marks only the third meeting between the two in a competitive setting with Denmark winning the most recent clash, a 1-0 verdict, during the UEFA European Championship 2000 qualifiers.
After a goalless draw in the first leg of that Group 1 tie at Dynamo Stadium, Minsk, former PSV Eindhoven and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jan Heintze scored the all-important goal in the return leg at Idraetsparken, Copenhagen, on June 5, 1999.
Belarus Vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming
When to watch Belarus Vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?
The Belarus Vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers will be played on Friday, 10 October at 12:15 am IST.
Where to watch Belarus Vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?
The Belarus Vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website, and televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.