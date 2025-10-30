Racing Club Vs Flamengo LIVE Score, Copa Libertadores SF: La Academia Out To Extinguish Narrow Lead At El Cilindro

Copa Libertadores Semi-final 1st Leg: Flamengo vs Racing Club | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Racing Club and Flamengo in the second-leg of the semi-final between 2025 Copa Libertadores semifinals. The second-leg will be an intense battle with Flamengo holding a slim 1-0 lead after snatching a late winner in the first match. That narrow victory gives the Brazilian club slight edge, but the tie is far from over. Catch the live scores and updates from the second-leg, last four match of the premier South American club tournament at President Peron Stadium, right here

LIVE UPDATES

30 Oct 2025, 05:02:14 am IST Racing Club Vs Flamengo Live Score, Copa Libertadores Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Starting XIs Out 🚨 STARTERS VS RACING 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bV9qH3g6ID — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) October 29, 2025 Estos son los once que van a buscar el pasaje a Lima 💪🏻



¡VAMOS POR TODO RACING!🩵🤍 pic.twitter.com/U7D8Ss8sOW — Racing Club (@RacingClub) October 29, 2025