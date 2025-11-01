Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Batting First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs

USA win toss, elect to field first against Nepal
Rohit Paudel's men lost to UAE and United States in last two games
Monank Patel's side on a four-match winning streak
United States of America won the toss and elected to field first against Nepal in the 89th match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday (November 1, 2025).
Nepal Vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Playing XIs
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
United States of America: Smit Patel (wk), Monank Patel (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige
Rohit Paudel's men are entering this game on the back of consecutive defeats to the United States and hosts United Arab Emirates. Monank Patel's USA, on the other hand, are on a four-match winning streak.
Nepal Vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam
United States of America Squad: Smit Patel (wk), Andries Gous, Monank Patel (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Yasir Mohammad, Juanoy Drysdale