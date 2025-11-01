Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Batting First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs

Nepal suffered a five-wicket defeat to United Arab Emirates in their last outing. Check out the toss update, playing XIs, squads and preview for match 89 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27

Nepal Vs United States of America match report icc world cup league two 2023-27 toss update
Rohit Paudel spins the coin before the start of the Nepal vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Dubai. Photo: X/CricketNep
  • USA win toss, elect to field first against Nepal

  • Rohit Paudel's men lost to UAE and United States in last two games

  • Monank Patel's side on a four-match winning streak

United States of America won the toss and elected to field first against Nepal in the 89th match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday (November 1, 2025).

Nepal Vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Playing XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

United States of America: Smit Patel (wk), Monank Patel (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige

Rohit Paudel's men are entering this game on the back of consecutive defeats to the United States and hosts United Arab Emirates. Monank Patel's USA, on the other hand, are on a four-match winning streak.

Nepal Vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam

United States of America Squad: Smit Patel (wk), Andries Gous, Monank Patel (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Yasir Mohammad, Juanoy Drysdale

