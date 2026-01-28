USA Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: US-W Bat First; Check Playing XIs

USA Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Check out all important details of this Super 6 match of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier including preview, toss, playing XI, and streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ireland Vs USA, ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026
Nepal will lock horns with Netherlands in match 9 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 on January 22, 2026. Photo: X/ICC
info_icon

The USA Women's cricket team is all set to lock horns with Netherlands in the Super 6 stages of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Tribhuvan University Cricket ground in Kirtipur, Nepal.

The Netherlands reached the Super Six stage with a flawless record, finishing on top of Group B without a single defeat.

Their path was defined by clinical execution, including a tight 2-run victory over hosts Nepal and a decisive 17-run win against Thailand. Led by captain Babette de Leede and top-scorer Sterre Kalis, the Dutch unit carried maximum momentum into this next phase.

In contrast, the USA’s journey was a historic breakthrough. They secured the final available spot in the Super Six by finishing third in Group A.

Their progress came down to a must-win clash against Papua New Guinea, where they successfully chased 110 with five wickets to spare.

USA Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update

USA-W won the toss and chose to bat first.

USA Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs

USA XI: Chetna Reddy, Gargi Bhogle, Ella Claridge, Aditiba Chudasama (C), Tara Norris, Geetika Kodali, Ritu Singh, Taranum Chopra, Saanvi Immadi, Isani Vaghela and Pooja Ganesh (WK)

Related Content
Related Content

Netherlands XI: Babette de Leede (C & WK), Robine Rijke, Sterre Kalis, Hannah Landheer, Phebe Molkenboer, Iris Zwiling, Caroline de Lange, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Frederique Overdijk and Heather Siegers

USA Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Where To Watch?

There are no official broadcasters for this match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  2. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

  5. South Africa Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Aiden Markram Stars As Proteas Beat Windies By Nine Wickets To Go 1-0 Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Italian Aim To Extend Dominance In Blockbuster Clash

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Serbian Goes Through To Semis As Musetti Retires

  3. Australian Open 2026: Djokovic Through After Musetti Retires Injured In Melbourne

  4. Zoo Animals And Broken Racket: Swiatek Picks Up Gauff Theme After Australian Open Exit

  5. Pegula Vs Anisimova Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 6 Qualifies For Semis With Straight Sets Win

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  2. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  3. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  4. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  5. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  2. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  3. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  4. To Be Or Not To Be: The Contemporary Relevance Of ‘The Nihilist Penguin’

  5. India Blocks China's Request For Setting Up Panel In WTO Against India's Auto Scheme

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September