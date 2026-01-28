USA Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: US-W Bat First; Check Playing XIs

The USA Women's cricket team is all set to lock horns with Netherlands in the Super 6 stages of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers at the Tribhuvan University Cricket ground in Kirtipur, Nepal.
The Netherlands reached the Super Six stage with a flawless record, finishing on top of Group B without a single defeat.
Their path was defined by clinical execution, including a tight 2-run victory over hosts Nepal and a decisive 17-run win against Thailand. Led by captain Babette de Leede and top-scorer Sterre Kalis, the Dutch unit carried maximum momentum into this next phase.
In contrast, the USA’s journey was a historic breakthrough. They secured the final available spot in the Super Six by finishing third in Group A.
Their progress came down to a must-win clash against Papua New Guinea, where they successfully chased 110 with five wickets to spare.
USA Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
USA-W won the toss and chose to bat first.
USA Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
USA XI: Chetna Reddy, Gargi Bhogle, Ella Claridge, Aditiba Chudasama (C), Tara Norris, Geetika Kodali, Ritu Singh, Taranum Chopra, Saanvi Immadi, Isani Vaghela and Pooja Ganesh (WK)
Netherlands XI: Babette de Leede (C & WK), Robine Rijke, Sterre Kalis, Hannah Landheer, Phebe Molkenboer, Iris Zwiling, Caroline de Lange, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Frederique Overdijk and Heather Siegers
USA Vs Netherlands, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Where To Watch?
There are no official broadcasters for this match.